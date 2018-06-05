FIA adds third DRS zone for Canadian GP

The FIA has added a third DRS zone at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in a bid to further boost overtaking at the Canadian Grand Prix.

With motor racing's governing body eager to do all it can to improve the spectacle this year, an extra DRS zone will run between Turns 7 and 8 in Montreal this weekend.

This new area is in addition to the traditional DRS zones along the back straight into the final chicane, and along the start-finish straight.

The FIA has been playing around with DRS zones this year – either extending them like it did in Spain or adding an extra one as happened in Australia.

F1 race director Charlie Whiting said that the FIA was not scared to experiment if there was a chance it could help make a better show.

Speaking in Australia about the extra zone there, Whiting said: "It was just to offer something else. We will try and do something more effective at other tracks where there's more opportunity to do that."