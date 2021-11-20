Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

By:

The FIA has introduced additional rear wing technical checks after Formula 1 qualifying in Qatar as part of a fact-finding mission amid ongoing complaints from Red Bull about Mercedes.

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Red Bull enquired with the FIA about Mercedes’ rear wing design over the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend after team boss Christian Horner noted Lewis Hamilton’s “mind-boggling” top speed at Interlagos.

Horner said on Friday in Qatar that Red Bull was prepared to protest Mercedes as it questions the legality of its design, noting alleged score marks on the main plane of the W12’s rear wing.

Ahead of qualifying in Qatar, Horner said on Sky Sports F1 that he was “really delighted” that the FIA had “introduced a fact-finding mission here” and that new tests would be introduced after qualifying.

The FIA confirmed to Motorsport.com after qualifying in Qatar that the additional rear wing tests had been introduced, starting on Saturday night, to help gather new technical information.

"As part of our normal checks we have a very well-defined list of tests that we do, described either in Article 3.9 or in TD018, on all cars to check conformity,” said an FIA spokesman.

“The tests you have heard about are intended to gather information and do not form part of the regulatory requirements, but rather could lead to new criteria being applied in the future.

“We will be reviewing these tests with the Technical Group.”

Read Also:

It marks the latest development in the rear wing saga between Mercedes and Red Bull in the closing stages of their F1 title battle.

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff said on Friday that he was not concerned about questions over the legality of the rear wing, while trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin did not understand Red Bull’s claims about the apparent score marks.

“We've invited the FIA to look at it as much as they want, and they don't have any issue with what we've got,” Shovlin said.

“We go to every circuit, we look at what the fastest wing we have is, and that's the one that we'll bolt to the car. And that's what we'll keep doing.”

Horner claimed that the FIA test would see an amount of load get added to the back of the rear wing, estimating it would be equivalent to 70-80kg.

“It’ll be ramped up in stages, so you’ll be able to measure the deflection,” Horner said.

“It’s great that the FIA are being proactive, they’re looking at it. Because our concern isn’t so much here, where straight-line speed isn’t at the premium it is at potentially Saudi and Abu Dhabi.

“We’re glad that they’re taking this very seriously.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Previous article

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit Qatar GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Latest news

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
4 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
21 h
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.