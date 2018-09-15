Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

FIA acts to prevent track-limits abuse in Singapore

shares
comments
FIA acts to prevent track-limits abuse in Singapore
By: Stuart Codling
Sep 15, 2018, 8:38 AM

The FIA has taken steps to prevent Formula 1 drivers taking advantage of the run-off area at the exit of Turn 7 during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

It is understood that the possibility of raising the kerb was discussed in the drivers' briefing on Friday evening.

Instead of the kerb being changed, a yellow line has been added in the run-off behind the existing kerb.

Revised event notes from FIA race director Charlie Whiting were issued ahead of final practice, saying that a driver's qualifying lap will be deleted "if any part of a car makes contact with the yellow line".

In the race, a black-and-white driving standards flag will be issued if any driver touches the line three times, and any further breaches will be reported to the stewards.

Next Formula 1 article
Singapore spill adds to Vettel's self-induced pressure

Previous article

Singapore spill adds to Vettel's self-induced pressure

Next article

The key questions answered on 2021 F1 cars

The key questions answered on 2021 F1 cars
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Author Stuart Codling
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.