FIA acts to prevent track-limits abuse in Singapore

It is understood that the possibility of raising the kerb was discussed in the drivers' briefing on Friday evening.

Instead of the kerb being changed, a yellow line has been added in the run-off behind the existing kerb.

Revised event notes from FIA race director Charlie Whiting were issued ahead of final practice, saying that a driver's qualifying lap will be deleted "if any part of a car makes contact with the yellow line".

In the race, a black-and-white driving standards flag will be issued if any driver touches the line three times, and any further breaches will be reported to the stewards.