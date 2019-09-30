Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control

shares
comments
Sep 30, 2019, 2:55 PM

Tension was high inside Ferrari at the Russian Grand Prix, where it got itself into a team orders mess as Sebastian Vettel failed to follow an instruction to let Charles Leclerc through early in the race.

Ben Anderson and Stuart Codling join Glenn Freeman to discuss if Vettel had a case for his actions, how much blame Ferrari should take, and the wider implications of this for the rivalry between the two drivers in the future.

Next article
Will F1 have a three-way fight to the end of 2019?

Previous article

Will F1 have a three-way fight to the end of 2019?

Next article

Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts

Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
03:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
07:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
04:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
07:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
06:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

2
Formula 1

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to speak with Wallace after “not classy” confrontation

47m
4
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Honda won't disregard my needs in 2020

5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Costly Vettel stoppage dictated by safety

Latest videos

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1
1h

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Latest news

Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts
F1

Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts

Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control
F1

Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control

Will F1 have a three-way fight to the end of 2019?
F1

Will F1 have a three-way fight to the end of 2019?

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris
F1

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

Bottas: Ferrari VSC was "miracle" Mercedes hoped for
F1

Bottas: Ferrari VSC was "miracle" Mercedes hoped for

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.