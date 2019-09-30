Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control
Sep 30, 2019, 2:55 PM
Tension was high inside Ferrari at the Russian Grand Prix, where it got itself into a team orders mess as Sebastian Vettel failed to follow an instruction to let Charles Leclerc through early in the race.
Ben Anderson and Stuart Codling join Glenn Freeman to discuss if Vettel had a case for his actions, how much blame Ferrari should take, and the wider implications of this for the rivalry between the two drivers in the future.
