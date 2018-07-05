Sign in
Formula 1 / British GP

Ferrari's British Grand Prix update revealed

Ferrari's British Grand Prix update revealed
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Jul 5, 2018, 4:24 PM

The upgrade package that Ferrari has introduced for the British Grand Prix was revealed on Thursday, with interesting changes to the floor and engine cover of the SF71H.

The changes come just a week after title rival Mercedes introduced a major upgrade in Austria, and show how much both teams are pushing to continually improve their cars.

In the floor area, Ferrari has taken the long slot concept that was already used by the team a step further. The floor now features a third extra slot to try to improve the airflow around this key area of the car.

The design also better blends in the long slots with the curved channels that appear right in front of the rear tyre.

Ferrari SF71H floor
Ferrari SF71H floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Furthermore, the struts that run across the slots have been beefed up to try to avoid excessive flexing.

As well as the floor changes, Ferrari has introduced a new design of engine cover which is more curved - as it now features a valley on either side in the centre of the cooling outlet.

Ferrari SF71H rear and diffuser
Ferrari SF71H rear and diffuser

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This compares with the old nearly flat shape that the team has used up until now.

Ferrari SF71H rear detail
Ferrari SF71H rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

These extra channels alter the way the airflow is pulled through the bodywork and affects the localised stream.

Such a design works perfectly with the spoon-shaped low-drag wing that Ferrari has fitted to Sebastian Vettel's car ahead of practice – although this could be a test for the Belgian GP rather than being something that will be raced this weekend. It is a design that was last raced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing
Ferrari SF71H rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The valley-shaped engine cover copies an idea that has been put to good use by Mercedes recently.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear and diffuser
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear and diffuser

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Teams Ferrari
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Breaking news

