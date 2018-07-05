Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 British GP Breaking news

Ferrari's British Grand Prix update revealed

0 shares
Ferrari's British Grand Prix update revealed
Get alerts
By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
05/07/2018 04:24

The upgrade package that Ferrari has introduced for the British Grand Prix was revealed on Thursday, with interesting changes to the floor and engine cover of the SF71H.

The changes come just a week after title rival Mercedes introduced a major upgrade in Austria, and show how much both teams are pushing to continually improve their cars.

In the floor area, Ferrari has taken the long slot concept that was already used by the team a step further. The floor now features a third extra slot to try to improve the airflow around this key area of the car.

The design also better blends in the long slots with the curved channels that appear right in front of the rear tyre.

Ferrari SF71H floor
Ferrari SF71H floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Furthermore, the struts that run across the slots have been beefed up to try to avoid excessive flexing.

As well as the floor changes, Ferrari has introduced a new design of engine cover which is more curved - as it now features a valley on either side in the centre of the cooling outlet.

Ferrari SF71H rear and diffuser
Ferrari SF71H rear and diffuser

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This compares with the old nearly flat shape that the team has used up until now.

Ferrari SF71H rear detail
Ferrari SF71H rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

These extra channels alter the way the airflow is pulled through the bodywork and affects the localised stream.

Such a design works perfectly with the spoon-shaped low-drag wing that Ferrari has fitted to Sebastian Vettel's car ahead of practice – although this could be a test for the Belgian GP rather than being something that will be raced this weekend. It is a design that was last raced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing
Ferrari SF71H rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The valley-shaped engine cover copies an idea that has been put to good use by Mercedes recently.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear and diffuser
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear and diffuser

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Track Silverstone
Teams Ferrari
Article type Breaking news
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
0 shares

Giorgio Piola

Mercedes mirrors comply to News
Formula 1

Mercedes mirrors comply to "the letter" of F1’s rules - FIA

Why Mercedes’ latest update is its boldest step yet News
Formula 1

Why Mercedes’ latest update is its boldest step yet

Austrian GP: F1 tech updates, direct from the garages News
Formula 1

Austrian GP: F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Toro Rosso reveals unique new front wing News
Formula 1

Toro Rosso reveals unique new front wing

Austrian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages News
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

McLaren MP4-30 detail Photos
Formula 1

McLaren MP4-30 detail

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like
Formula 1

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1
Ferrari

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis
Formula 1

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events