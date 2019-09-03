Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Ferrari’s youngest and oldest first-time F1 race winners

shares
comments
Gallery: Ferrari’s youngest and oldest first-time F1 race winners
By:
Sep 3, 2019, 4:49 PM

Charles Leclerc became the youngest-ever winner of a Formula 1 race for Ferrari at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix, beating the record held by Jacky Ickx for over 50 years.

Leclerc, who became F1’s 108th different race winner, also joins a distinguished list of drivers who won their first grand prix driving a Ferrari.

Here are the top five youngest first-time Ferrari winners in grand prix history (age in years, months, days)…

Slider
List

1: Charles Leclerc, 21 10 16, Belgium 2019

1: Charles Leclerc, 21 10 16, Belgium 2019
1/5

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2: Jacky Ickx, 23 06 06, France 1968

2: Jacky Ickx, 23 06 06, France 1968
2/5

Photo by: LAT Images

3: Mike Hawthorn, 24 02 25, France 1953

3: Mike Hawthorn, 24 02 25, France 1953
3/5

Photo by: LAT Images

4: Peter Collins, 24 06 28, Belgium 1956

4: Peter Collins, 24 06 28, Belgium 1956
4/5

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

5: Niki Lauda, 25 02 06, Spain 1974

5: Niki Lauda, 25 02 06, Spain 1974
5/5

Photo by: Sutton Images

And here are Ferrari's top five oldest first-time winners...

Slider
List

1: Piero Taruffi, 45 07 06, Switzerland 1952

1: Piero Taruffi, 45 07 06, Switzerland 1952
1/5

Photo by: LAT Images

2: Maurice Trintignant, 37 06 22, Monaco 1955

2: Maurice Trintignant, 37 06 22, Monaco 1955
2/5

Photo by: LAT Images

3: Phil Hill, 33 04 15, Italy 1960

3: Phil Hill, 33 04 15, Italy 1960
3/5

Photo by: LAT Images

4: Eddie Irvine, 33 03 25, Australia 1999

4: Eddie Irvine, 33 03 25, Australia 1999
4/5

Photo by: LAT Images

5: Patrick Tambay, 33 01 14, Germany 1982

5: Patrick Tambay, 33 01 14, Germany 1982
5/5

Photo by: LAT Images

Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

