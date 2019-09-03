Gallery: Ferrari’s youngest and oldest first-time F1 race winners
Charles Leclerc became the youngest-ever winner of a Formula 1 race for Ferrari at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix, beating the record held by Jacky Ickx for over 50 years.
Leclerc, who became F1’s 108th different race winner, also joins a distinguished list of drivers who won their first grand prix driving a Ferrari.
Here are the top five youngest first-time Ferrari winners in grand prix history (age in years, months, days)…
1: Charles Leclerc, 21 10 16, Belgium 2019
2: Jacky Ickx, 23 06 06, France 1968
3: Mike Hawthorn, 24 02 25, France 1953
4: Peter Collins, 24 06 28, Belgium 1956
5: Niki Lauda, 25 02 06, Spain 1974
And here are Ferrari's top five oldest first-time winners...
1: Piero Taruffi, 45 07 06, Switzerland 1952
2: Maurice Trintignant, 37 06 22, Monaco 1955
3: Phil Hill, 33 04 15, Italy 1960
4: Eddie Irvine, 33 03 25, Australia 1999
5: Patrick Tambay, 33 01 14, Germany 1982
