Gallery: Ferrari’s youngest and oldest first-time F1 race winners

Leclerc, who became F1’s 108th different race winner, also joins a distinguished list of drivers who won their first grand prix driving a Ferrari.

Here are the top five youngest first-time Ferrari winners in grand prix history (age in years, months, days)…

Slider List 1: Charles Leclerc, 21 10 16, Belgium 2019 1 / 5 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images 2: Jacky Ickx, 23 06 06, France 1968 2 / 5 Photo by: LAT Images 3: Mike Hawthorn, 24 02 25, France 1953 3 / 5 Photo by: LAT Images 4: Peter Collins, 24 06 28, Belgium 1956 4 / 5 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 5: Niki Lauda, 25 02 06, Spain 1974 5 / 5 Photo by: Sutton Images

And here are Ferrari's top five oldest first-time winners...