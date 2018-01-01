Ferrari tests new floor as upgrade push continues

Although there has been very little time since the last race in Sochi, Ferrari has used the opportunity – and higher downforce demands of the Suzuka circuit – to trial the changes.

The tweak to the floor involved an extended cut just in front of the rear tyre. As can be seen in Giorgio Piola’s photograph (below), this hole became filled with rubber debris during running in FP1.

Ferrari SF71H floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The final section of the old floor (see below) did not extend as far across, with the team clearly feeling that it is now better to feed more air through.

Ferrari SF71H detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari tested the new floor design in opening free practice, but reverted to the older version for the second session.

At the front of the car, Ferrari has also added an extra L-shaped fin at the bottom of the brake duct to help better direct airflow at this crucial area of the car.

Ferrari SF71H front brake duct detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The previous version of the brake duct can be seen below.