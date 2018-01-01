Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Ferrari tests new floor as upgrade push continues
Ferrari tested an updated floor and a newly designed brake duct at the Japanese Grand Prix as part of its ongoing push to recover lost ground in the world championship battle.
Although there has been very little time since the last race in Sochi, Ferrari has used the opportunity – and higher downforce demands of the Suzuka circuit – to trial the changes.
The tweak to the floor involved an extended cut just in front of the rear tyre. As can be seen in Giorgio Piola’s photograph (below), this hole became filled with rubber debris during running in FP1.
Ferrari SF71H floor detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The final section of the old floor (see below) did not extend as far across, with the team clearly feeling that it is now better to feed more air through.
Ferrari SF71H detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari tested the new floor design in opening free practice, but reverted to the older version for the second session.
At the front of the car, Ferrari has also added an extra L-shaped fin at the bottom of the brake duct to help better direct airflow at this crucial area of the car.
Ferrari SF71H front brake duct detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The previous version of the brake duct can be seen below.
Ferrari SF71H brake duct
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
