Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Analysis

Tech verdict: How Ferrari’s updates have really worked

shares
comments
By:
Sep 24, 2019, 6:56 PM

Ferrari’s speed at Formula 1’s 2019 Singapore Grand Prix was largely the result of the development upgrades it successfully introduced at the race.

But that success has not been the case with all the new parts Ferrari has tried during the current campaign, one in which it had been expected to fight closely for the title with Mercedes.

In this video, Jake Boxall-Legge explains the long and sometimes painful journey Ferrari went on this year to get to its Singapore surprise, as well as assessing its new high-downforce upgrade package via our exclusive 3D animation.

Read Also:

Next article
Russian GP: All the winners since 2014

Previous article

Russian GP: All the winners since 2014
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"

2
Formula 1

F1 teams shown revised '21 designs with 'plane-like' wings

3
Formula 1

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

4
Formula 1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari’s updates have really worked

47m
5
BTCC

Hamilton ends BTCC campaign two rounds early

Latest videos

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness 03:52
Formula 1
2h

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness

Emmo Fittipaldi: The Road to Formula 1 (OFFICIAL TRAILER) 00:31
Formula 1
3h

Emmo Fittipaldi: The Road to Formula 1 (OFFICIAL TRAILER)

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory 04:26
Formula 1

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

Latest news

Tech verdict: How Ferrari’s updates have really worked
F1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari’s updates have really worked

Russian GP: All the winners since 2014
F1

Russian GP: All the winners since 2014

Todt yet to see "solid" new team interest for F1 2021
F1

Todt yet to see "solid" new team interest for F1 2021

Haas plans to run only "hybrid" Melbourne spec in Russia
F1

Haas plans to run only "hybrid" Melbourne spec in Russia

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"
F1

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.