Tech verdict: How Ferrari’s updates have really worked
Ferrari’s speed at Formula 1’s 2019 Singapore Grand Prix was largely the result of the development upgrades it successfully introduced at the race.
But that success has not been the case with all the new parts Ferrari has tried during the current campaign, one in which it had been expected to fight closely for the title with Mercedes.
In this video, Jake Boxall-Legge explains the long and sometimes painful journey Ferrari went on this year to get to its Singapore surprise, as well as assessing its new high-downforce upgrade package via our exclusive 3D animation.
