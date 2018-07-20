Ferrari trials unique exhaust system

Ferrari has trialled an overhauled and unique exhaust system at the German Grand Prix as the Italian team shows no signs of easing off with its aggressive development push.

The team has opted for something unique in mounting both the wastegate pipes from its turbo directly on top of the main exhaust.

This design has currently been fitted on Sebastian Vettel's car, with Kimi Raikkonen sticking with the older version (see below) for now.

Ferrari SF71H rear detail Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The changes to the Ferrari exhaust have come in tandem with a new rear wing design, which features an upwardly curved leading edge to the mainplane.

The parallel changes could point to the tweaks being motivated in part by the possibility for some extra exhaust blowing of the rear wing.

The FIA has gone to great lengths in the past year, or so, in order to limit the aerodynamic benefits that can be garnered from the exhaust.

However, teams will always seize on the opportunity to use the exhaust gases to drive aerodynamic performance, especially when the regulations permit the exhaust and wastegate pipework to be in proximity to bodywork.

The change of exhaust will also be beneficial in allowing the team to package its engine cover even tighter there, with bodywork now flowing around the contours of the new design.

Ferrari is able to incorporate both its wastegates on top of the exhaust in this way because it has a twin-pillar set-up for its rear wing. Teams that run a more typical single pillar would find this solution more difficult to incorporate.