Subscribe
Previous / McLaren repurposes old F1 factory as new composites facility Next / F1 drivers fear unintended consequences of Barcelona track changes
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Ferrari: "Tough" sidepod switch about long-term F1 development opportunities

Ferrari says the "tough" call to change the sidepod concept on its Formula 1 car was triggered by the need to open up a better development path for the future.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The Maranello-based team has moved away from the bathtub in-wash sidepod concept it has used since the start of 2022 to a more Red Bull-style downwash solution for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

While the team was long convinced that its original sidepod design was competitive, analysis of its current situation in F1 has highlighted that changing approach has more potential to deliver gains over the long term.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur explained that it had not been an easy call for the team to make, but it was a necessary one if the squad was to get back to the front of F1.

"It's for us the opportunity to open a new door for the development for the future, and it is quite promising," he explained.

"It means that we have committed on this way, and let's see what the next weeks will bring to us. I think it was a tough decision, but it was a decision."

Carlos Sainz tried the new sidepods in opening free practice in Spain on Friday, with Charles Leclerc switching across from the old versions in FP2 as he conducted a proper back-to-back.

While it is still early to judge the short-term gains from the new parts, Leclerc was positive about his first impressions.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"The feeling is quite okay," said the Monegasque. "I mean, we still have a lot of work to do in order to optimise that new package, but it felt pretty good.

"I think step-by-step we are trying to push more and more the car and to go in places that we haven't yet because we didn't have the time."

Read Also:

While the sidepod shift is more about Ferrari finding longer-term performance gains to improve its car, especially when it comes to race pace, Vasseur said he was optimistic about them delivering an immediate lap time benefit.

"From this upgrade, we're expecting a step forward, not a huge one, but a step forward," he said. "And also to open some doors for the future in terms of development.

"We will have other upgrades coming in the next couple of races and it's an opportunity also to take another direction. But even with this one, we are expecting to do a step forward."

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren repurposes old F1 factory as new composites facility

F1 drivers fear unintended consequences of Barcelona track changes
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

Formula 1
Spanish GP

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism

Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland

Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Portland

Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Madison

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe