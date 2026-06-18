Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ferrari told to prioritise Lewis Hamilton for chance at 2026 F1 title

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Ferrari told to prioritise Lewis Hamilton for chance at 2026 F1 title

Martin Brundle warns Monaco GP penalty saga has "no easy solution"

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Martin Brundle warns Monaco GP penalty saga has "no easy solution"

How to watch NASCAR in San Diego: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
San Diego
How to watch NASCAR in San Diego: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Mercedes withdraws George Russell Monaco penalty review request

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Mercedes withdraws George Russell Monaco penalty review request

Scott McLaughlin targets Road America breakthrough after Penske “teething problems”

IndyCar
Road America
Scott McLaughlin targets Road America breakthrough after Penske “teething problems”

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Czech GP
2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

FIA president sets timeline to announce new WRC commercial rights holder

WRC
Rally Greece
FIA president sets timeline to announce new WRC commercial rights holder

Fabio Quartararo still wants F1 test after abandoned Mercedes plans

MotoGP
Czech GP
Fabio Quartararo still wants F1 test after abandoned Mercedes plans
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Ferrari told to prioritise Lewis Hamilton for chance at 2026 F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve believes Ferrari must prioritise Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc if it wants any chance of winning the 2026 championship

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has argued that Ferrari must throw its full weight behind Lewis Hamilton if the Maranello outfit is to have any chance of winning the 2026 championship, following the British driver's breakthrough victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion secured his maiden grand prix victory as a Ferrari driver in Barcelona, which not only ended his win drought but also gave him a 40-point advantage over his team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, Villeneuve explained that Ferrari is in a position to back Hamilton's title bid, comparing it to the intra-team battle at Mercedes between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

"Lewis knows how to win, and he knows what it takes. And if he gets a sniff of it, there won't be any quarter. And I think that's where he can make the difference," the Canadian said. "And Mercedes right now is not in a position to be able or allowed to choose a driver over another. Well, Ferrari is because Ferrari has to focus on Lewis if they want a small chance of winning. 

"So the decision is easy to make because Charles Leclerc is quite far back. And you were saying before, Leclerc had time to build the team around him, and he didn't. Bear in mind how he came into Ferrari was after an average season at Sauber, and suddenly given the huge mega contract, like a world champion contract, maybe too big too soon, too much too soon.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"So he's never really had to build anything around him. It was given. He was quick and that was plenty because the perception was, 'Well, that's a car that cannot win a championship anyway'. You win a few races, you beat your team-mate, who was Vettel, everybody was happy.

"Then suddenly comes in Lewis. Last year was not having a great season, he's really having a hard time with the car and the team. It takes time to build this around yourself. So Leclerc's quite happy; he's looking good next to Lewis, but the minute Lewis woke up, the minute Lewis made that car and that team his own and he's going for it and doesn't give any quarter, Leclerc is not prepared for that."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin Brundle warns Monaco GP penalty saga has "no easy solution"

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Martin Brundle warns Monaco GP penalty saga has "no easy solution"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Martin Brundle warns Monaco GP penalty saga has "no easy solution"

Naomi Schiff claims Red Bull demotion was 'best thing' for Liam Lawson's F1 career

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Naomi Schiff claims Red Bull demotion was 'best thing' for Liam Lawson's F1 career

David Coulthard argues Carlos Sainz is "eyeballing" other opportunities amid Williams struggles

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
David Coulthard argues Carlos Sainz is "eyeballing" other opportunities amid Williams struggles
More from
Jacques Villeneuve

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win sparks Charles Leclerc warning from Jacques Villeneuve

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win sparks Charles Leclerc warning from Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve says Kimi Antonelli "has the luck of champions" in Michael Schumacher comparison

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Jacques Villeneuve says Kimi Antonelli "has the luck of champions" in Michael Schumacher comparison

Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona
More from
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari win gives Charles Leclerc "amazing opportunity", says former F1 driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari win gives Charles Leclerc "amazing opportunity", says former F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari surge may force Mercedes into team orders

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari surge may force Mercedes into team orders

What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

Latest news

Ferrari told to prioritise Lewis Hamilton for chance at 2026 F1 title

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Ferrari told to prioritise Lewis Hamilton for chance at 2026 F1 title

Martin Brundle warns Monaco GP penalty saga has "no easy solution"

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Martin Brundle warns Monaco GP penalty saga has "no easy solution"

How to watch NASCAR in San Diego: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
San Diego
How to watch NASCAR in San Diego: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Mercedes withdraws George Russell Monaco penalty review request

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Mercedes withdraws George Russell Monaco penalty review request

Feature

Discover prime content

Why we should get ready for a dramatic F1 silly season

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why we should get ready for a dramatic F1 silly season

From overturned penalties to power unit rules, F1 can't stop itself from opening Pandora's box

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
From overturned penalties to power unit rules, F1 can't stop itself from opening Pandora's box

Top 10 F1 drivers of the 1980s

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 1980s

Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona
View more