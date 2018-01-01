Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to run new livery from Japanese GP

shares
comments
Ferrari to run new livery from Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
6h ago

Ferrari is to run in a new livery from this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, Motorsport.com can reveal.

Ferrari Philip Morris stickers
Ferrari Philip Morris stickers
Ferrari Philip Morris stickers
Ferrari Philip Morris stickers

The changes mark the start of a new initiative from title sponsor Philip Morris International, which has kept a relatively low presence on the car despite its long association with the Maranello-based team.

The scale of the rebranding of Ferrari's SF71H is not clear, but teaser images and a video leaked ahead of the official revealing at Suzuka on Thursday hint at new stickers in prime spots – such as the engine cover, bargeboards and rear wing.

It is understood that the new livery will not be promoting any of Philip Morris's many brands or products though.

Instead, the change of colours marks a fresh push by the company to transform its business activities – especially in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

Earlier this year Philip Morris extended its title sponsorship with Ferrari until 2021, which it declared would be a key platform for its efforts to develop smoke-free technologies that moved away from its tobacco origins.

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

