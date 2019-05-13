Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle
shares
comments
58m ago
Defeat in the Spanish Grand Prix was particularly worrying for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, for multiple reasons.
Not only did the team's engine and chassis upgrades fail to bring an upturn in form, but the Ferraris were kept off the podium as Max Verstappen's Red Bull followed another Mercedes one-two home.
Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell explain why the indications now are that the season might go from bad to worse for Ferrari from here.
More Barcelona insights:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle
shares
comments