Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle

shares
comments
58m ago

Defeat in the Spanish Grand Prix was particularly worrying for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, for multiple reasons.

Not only did the team's engine and chassis upgrades fail to bring an upturn in form, but the Ferraris were kept off the podium as Max Verstappen's Red Bull followed another Mercedes one-two home.

Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell explain why the indications now are that the season might go from bad to worse for Ferrari from here.

More Barcelona insights:

Next article
Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes

Previous article

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong

10h ago
Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle Article
Formula 1

Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes Article
Formula 1

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes

Latest videos
'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here' 10:50
Formula 1

'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here'

3h ago
Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP 08:33
Formula 1

Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP

May 11, 2019

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle
Formula 1

Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes
Formula 1

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes

Ricciardo: Renault "underachieved" in Spanish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault "underachieved" in Spanish GP

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.