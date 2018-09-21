Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Ferrari the latest team to copy McLaren idea
Ferrari might not have won the Singapore Grand Prix, but it had arrived with another significant Formula 1 update to make sure its car was suited to the low-speed street circuit
At the rear of the car, the team introduced a new rear wing solution, pioneered by McLaren and previously seen on the Mercedes and Renault this season.
Ferrari flo-vis rear wing technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
It features large slots in the transitional region of the wing to allow the airflow a more efficient passage for the high-downforce wing level.
Here you can see how McLaren started this trend last year on its Honda-powered MCL32.
McLaren MCL32, rear wing at Bahrain GP
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Bargeboard tweaks
Towards the front of the car, the bargeboards weren’t an entirely new package. Instead, the already prominent features were tuned to improve flow around their surfaces inline with the air speed they would encounter.
Ferrari SF71H bargeboards
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
These revisions consisted of numerous alterations to the size and geometry of the surfaces, with the forwardmost S-shaped element moved a little further forward (white arrow). The central section of the main bargeboard also featured more pronounced elements (red arrows).
Inline with these changes the elongated floor gills were shortened, highlighting how the airflow’s path is dictated by a daisy chain of surfaces that must all work in harmony with one another.
About this article
Series
Formula 1
Event
Singapore GP
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now
Author
Giorgio Piola
Article type
Analysis