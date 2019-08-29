With the highly-anticipated Mercedes vs Ferrari championship fight gradually fading over the first half of the season, the onus is on Ferrari to salvage race victories from their stuttering 2019 campaign.

Their early-season missed opportunities, coupled with Mercedes producing a car capable of challenging for victories at all venues, means that Ferrari are closer to finishing behind Red Bull in constructors' championship than they are to the runaway leaders.

But with summer break over, Ferrari will be focusing on the next two races which could, in theory, suit the characteristics of their car. However, Mercedes will be bringing an upgraded power unit to Belgium, which the Silver Arrows are saying will bring "improved performance and reliability".

With Sebastian Vettel still chasing his first win since last season's Belgian Grand Prix, and Charles Leclerc still seeking his first Formula 1 victory, there's plenty of incentives for the two Ferrari drivers at Spa-Francorchamps.

