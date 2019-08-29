Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Motorsport Blog
Topic

Motorsport Blog

Main Innovation Strategy
Previous Next
Formula 1 / News

Podcast: Ferrari the favourites for the Belgium win?

shares
comments
Podcast: Ferrari the favourites for the Belgium win?
By:
Aug 29, 2019, 7:44 PM

With the characteristics of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit theoretically benefiting Ferrari, could they finally get off the mark at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix?

With the highly-anticipated Mercedes vs Ferrari championship fight gradually fading over the first half of the season, the onus is on Ferrari to salvage race victories from their stuttering 2019 campaign.

Their early-season missed opportunities, coupled with Mercedes producing a car capable of challenging for victories at all venues, means that Ferrari are closer to finishing behind Red Bull in constructors' championship than they are to the runaway leaders.

But with summer break over, Ferrari will be focusing on the next two races which could, in theory, suit the characteristics of their car. However, Mercedes will be bringing an upgraded power unit to Belgium, which the Silver Arrows are saying will bring "improved performance and reliability".

With Sebastian Vettel still chasing his first win since last season's Belgian Grand Prix, and Charles Leclerc still seeking his first Formula 1 victory, there's plenty of incentives for the two Ferrari drivers at Spa-Francorchamps.

Do you think Ferrari can take their first win of the season at Spa-Francorchamps? Listen to the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast - where Scott Mitchell, Jake Boxall-Legge and Edd Straw look ahead to the resumption of hostilities at Spa this weekend - before leaving your thoughts in the comments section below.

 
 
Next article
F1’s biggest-ever, 22-race calendar – what’s new?

Previous article

F1’s biggest-ever, 22-race calendar – what’s new?

Next article

Racing Point reveals all-new nose design for Spa

Racing Point reveals all-new nose design for Spa
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Tags innovation
Author Luke Murphy

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
13 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

2
Formula 1

Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told

3
Formula 1

Raikkonen explains reason behind Ericsson call-up

Latest videos

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

Latest news

Racing Point reveals all-new nose design for Spa
F1

Racing Point reveals all-new nose design for Spa

F1’s biggest-ever, 22-race calendar – what’s new?
F1

F1’s biggest-ever, 22-race calendar – what’s new?

Hulkenberg had "hints" he would be replaced at Renault
F1

Hulkenberg had "hints" he would be replaced at Renault

The lingering weaknesses Bottas must now end
F1

The lingering weaknesses Bottas must now end

Promoted: What has Ocon been doing as reserve driver at Mercedes?
F1

Promoted: What has Ocon been doing as reserve driver at Mercedes?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.