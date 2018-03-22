Australian GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images help to expose some of the fascinating technical detail on show at the first race of the season in Australia.
McLaren MCL33 front wing detail
McLaren has a couple of front wing specifications available in Australia, each featuring different flap shapes. The version shown here has full length sharp tips.
Ferrari SF71H nose detail
A close up of Ferrari's ‘S’ duct inlet, which for 2018 features three distinct channels in order that airflow not be choked in certain operating conditions.
Williams FW41 titanium gearbox
Although reports suggested that Williams would switch to a carbon gearbox casing for 2018 this image reveals it has retained a titanium one. Also noteworthy is the exhaust's tortured route as it arches down through the front of the casing.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail
Mercedes' front suspension detail has some of its packaging revised. Also note the ‘heave’ damper, which is still likely hydraulic, has been deliberately obscured.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bodywork detail
Toro Rosso’s multiple element turning vane solution under the bridge of the nose and chassis also features a row of serrations in the footplate.
Ferrari SF71H front suspension detail
Features the horizontal ‘heave’ element that remains relatively unchanged from last season.
Williams FW41 front suspension detail
Notably the team has raised the position of the rocker arms this year.
Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
The more aggressive of the two front wing specifications that Ferrari has available in Melbourne, featuring a short slot in the inner section of both the mainplane's surfaces.
Sauber C37 front brake and suspension assembly
Note the upright extension which positions the upper wishbone much higher than would ordinarily be possible.
Ferrari SF71H front brake detail
This features two inlets, the larger outer scoop and the smaller one that takes air in alongside the vertical fence and tyre's sidewall. Both are outfitted with horizontal protective fences in order that debris doesn't become lodged in them and reduce cooling efficiency.
Force India VJM11 front wing detail
Force India continues to use the front wing endplate design championed by the team through much of last season that features two differently-shaped canards.
McLaren MCL33 front wing detail
McLaren continues to use the same front wing pillar design as its predecessor – elongated and punctuated by 3 slots.
Ferrari SF71H rear bodywork detail
Ferrari's lower T-Wing takes advantage of the regulatory space left over by the FIA’s 2018 changes.