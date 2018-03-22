Australian GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

McLaren MCL33 front wing detail 1 / 13 McLaren has a couple of front wing specifications available in Australia, each featuring different flap shapes. The version shown here has full length sharp tips. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF71H nose detail 2 / 13 A close up of Ferrari's ‘S’ duct inlet, which for 2018 features three distinct channels in order that airflow not be choked in certain operating conditions. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW41 titanium gearbox 3 / 13 Although reports suggested that Williams would switch to a carbon gearbox casing for 2018 this image reveals it has retained a titanium one. Also noteworthy is the exhaust's tortured route as it arches down through the front of the casing. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail 4 / 13 Mercedes' front suspension detail has some of its packaging revised. Also note the ‘heave’ damper, which is still likely hydraulic, has been deliberately obscured. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bodywork detail 5 / 13 Toro Rosso’s multiple element turning vane solution under the bridge of the nose and chassis also features a row of serrations in the footplate. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front suspension detail 6 / 13 Features the horizontal ‘heave’ element that remains relatively unchanged from last season. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW41 front suspension detail 7 / 13 Notably the team has raised the position of the rocker arms this year. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 8 / 13 The more aggressive of the two front wing specifications that Ferrari has available in Melbourne, featuring a short slot in the inner section of both the mainplane's surfaces. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 front brake and suspension assembly 9 / 13 Note the upright extension which positions the upper wishbone much higher than would ordinarily be possible. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front brake detail 10 / 13 This features two inlets, the larger outer scoop and the smaller one that takes air in alongside the vertical fence and tyre's sidewall. Both are outfitted with horizontal protective fences in order that debris doesn't become lodged in them and reduce cooling efficiency. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 front wing detail 11 / 13 Force India continues to use the front wing endplate design championed by the team through much of last season that features two differently-shaped canards. Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 front wing detail 12 / 13 McLaren continues to use the same front wing pillar design as its predecessor – elongated and punctuated by 3 slots. Photo by: Mark Sutton