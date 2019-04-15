Debate: Was it really necessary for Ferrari to issue team orders?

Two weeks after Leclerc was robbed of Bahrain GP victory due to a mechanical issue, in China he was ordered to let Vettel past early on. That forced Ferrari to try to clarify its team orders stance after the race – not the first time this season it has ended up having to do so.

Ben Anderson and Jake Boxall-Legge join Glenn Freeman to debate the team’s management of its drivers so far this year. Is Ferrari right to do all it can to give Mercedes a hard time, and prioritise one driver when it feels it's necessary to do so?

Or does it need to accept that Leclerc is a genuine threat to Vettel and just let them race each other fairly while everything is still to play for this early in the season?