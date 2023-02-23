Ferrari strategy chief Rueda moved to F1 factory role amid reshuffle
Ferrari has reshuffled its strategy team ahead of the Formula 1 season opener, Motorsport.com has learned, with its previous chief Inaki Rueda moving to a factory role.
The Italian outfit’s strategy calls came under the spotlight last year after a number of high-profile costly errors.
This included bad pit calls at the Monaco Grand Prix that cost Charles Leclerc a potential victory, as well as a bizarre call that left the Monegasque driver as the only driver on intermediate tyres for the start of Q3 at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The team was clear that it wanted to review matters over the winter, and the strategy issue became a priority for new team principal Fred Vasseur to look at after he took over from Mattia Binotto.
Vasseur’s early analysis was that it was wrong to blame the errors on an individual, as he felt that processes had been more at blame for what had gone wrong.
“When you are speaking about strategy or aerodynamics or another topic, you have to avoid being just focused on the top of the pyramid," explained Vasseur earlier this year when asked about potential changes to the strategy team.
"Very often, when you are speaking about strategy, it's much more a matter of organisation than just the guy who is on the pit wall.
"I'm trying to understand exactly what's happened on every single mistake and what's happened last year. And to try to know if it's a matter of decision, if it's a matter of organisation, or of communication?"
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Inaki Rueda, Race Strategist, Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, and Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Photo by: Sutton Images
As the result of Vasseur’s work, sources have revealed that the Frenchman has taken action before the start of the season.
Strategy chief Rueda has been moved off his role on the pitwall and will now take a factory position that helps support the sporting elements of the team.
Replacing him will be Ravin Jain, who has previously been a race strategy engineer at Maranello. The Indian is a graduate of Oxford University with a first-class degree in physics and a distinction in a master’s degree in mathematical and theoretical physics.
Vasseur has also made sure to clearly lay out areas of responsibility for himself and Ferrari’s race director Laurent Mekies.
From the Bahrain GP, Mekies will be focused on all the operations aspects of the team, while Vasseur will take charge of dealing with drivers, sponsors and the media.
Related video
Red Bull’s new RB19 Formula 1 car revealed for 2023 season
Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed
Latest news
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
Is porpoising eradicated from F1? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on Day 1 in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.