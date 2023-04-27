Subscribe
Previous / Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Next / Szafnauer: Alpine can join the F1 battle for second
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Ferrari F1 staff exits not as big a worry as on-track "disaster" - Leclerc

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari's off-track situation is not as big a worry for him as his own on-track "disaster" so far this Formula 1 season.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari F1 staff exits not as big a worry as on-track "disaster" - Leclerc

The Monegasque driver has scored just six points in 2023, for seventh place in Saudi Arabia, after being forced out of the races in Bahrain and Australia.

But as well as his Ferrari squad facing challenges in making its SF-23 car quicker, the Maranello outfit has faced upheaval with the resignation of senior figures including car concept chief David Sanchez and sporting director Laurent Mekies.

The staffing upheaval has added to the headaches that team principal Frederic Vasseur faces in moving the team forwards, but Leclerc says he has no alarm bells going off in his head.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was worried about the on-track struggles and off-track situation, Leclerc said: "Well, let's be honest, if we are speaking on track, the performance is not where we want it to be the first part of the season. The first three races for me were a disaster.

"But these three weeks I think it was good to reset, to look a little bit at the things where we can optimise the package that we have.

"Then off track, of course, there is a restructuring for the team and that's clear. We had a really good relationship with Laurent. But we all understand in the team that this opportunity is right to take, as it's a really good opportunity for him. So it's like this.

"But the team is more than one person. And yeah, I'm very confident for the future with Fred having what he has in mind. I'm really confident."

Leclerc said he had total faith in what Vasseur has planned to change the fortunes at Ferrari, having been reassured by his new team boss about his vision for the future.

"I think he has been open with what he wants to achieve and the way he wants to achieve it. This gives me the confidence probably more than ever. So as much as obviously it's moving, I'm confident for the future."

Mercedes rumours

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc has found himself at the centre of recent rumours linking him to Mercedes amid the ongoing struggles he is facing at Ferrari.

But he dismissed any suggestion of having talked to the German car manufacturer, as he said he maintained total faith in Ferrari.

Asked if he had had talks with Mercedes, Leclerc said: "No, not yet. Not for the moment. So for now, I am fully focused on the project I am at today: which is Ferrari. As I said, I fully trust and I'm confident for the future. Then we'll see."

Read Also:

Leclerc reckoned that, in spite of everything Ferrari faced right now, he was convinced it had the capacity to recover.

"Considering the step that there is to make, it is a really big one," he said. "On this, we are completely aware, and I'm the first one to be aware of it.

"But if I need to choose one team that can do that, it's Ferrari. I know what's going on inside and what we are trying to achieve, and I am confident on that."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Szafnauer: Alpine can join the F1 battle for second
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 drivers want answers over "rogue" FIA calls

F1 drivers want answers over "rogue" FIA calls

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 drivers want answers over "rogue" FIA calls F1 drivers want answers over "rogue" FIA calls

Verstappen explains true mindset on F1 future after sprint race remarks

Verstappen explains true mindset on F1 future after sprint race remarks

Formula 1

Verstappen explains true mindset on F1 future after sprint race remarks Verstappen explains true mindset on F1 future after sprint race remarks

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation

Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation

Formula 1

Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation

Frustrated Leclerc says F1 2023 his "worst ever start" to a season

Frustrated Leclerc says F1 2023 his "worst ever start" to a season

Formula 1
Australian GP

Frustrated Leclerc says F1 2023 his "worst ever start" to a season Frustrated Leclerc says F1 2023 his "worst ever start" to a season

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Why Vasseur thinks Mekies F1 exit won’t harm Ferrari

Why Vasseur thinks Mekies F1 exit won’t harm Ferrari

Formula 1

Why Vasseur thinks Mekies F1 exit won’t harm Ferrari Why Vasseur thinks Mekies F1 exit won’t harm Ferrari

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches

Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches

Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches

Latest news

WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028

WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028 WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept

Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept

SGT Super GT

Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe