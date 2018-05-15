Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Spanish GP Analysis

Ferrari's Spain tech push went beyond banned winglet

0 shares
Ferrari's Spain tech push went beyond banned winglet
Get alerts
By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Assistant Technical Editor
15/05/2018 03:39

Ferrari’s halo-mounted mirrors courted fresh controversy in Spain last weekend, but this was just one of several new technical solutions introduced by the Formula 1 team.

The legality of Ferrari’s wing mirrors was first put under the microscope in Azerbaijan.

Ferrari added three small tabs to the upper trailing edge after rivals lobbied the FIA over the visibility of the SF71-H’s floor strakes, which contravened a rule stating no bodywork can be seen in the area ahead of the sidepods and floor from above.

Ferrari SF71H mirrors comparsion
Ferrari SF71H mirrors comparsion

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It then became the first team to take advantage of the FIA’s technical directive clarifying the use of mirrors on the halo, and the housings and mountings that can be used.

Ferrari installed it in controversial circumstances in Spain, with the main mirror housing connecting point fine but the winglet that ran across the top more contentious.

The defence was that the winglet was a “minor local reinforcement”, as demanded by the FIA’s technical directive, but the FIA viewed it differently.

Charlie Whiting, Ferrari SF71H with mirrors on halo
Charlie Whiting, Ferrari SF71H with mirrors on halo

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The winglet, which race director Charlie Whiting said would have carried an aerodynamic benefit, however small, must disappear for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s innovation did not end at the mirrors though, with other refinements made as the team bids to maximise this year’s challenger.

It introduced the sort of longitudinal floor holes already seen utilised by McLaren this season.

Ferrari SF71H side
Ferrari SF71H side

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari is looking to work that part of the car harder, with the holes working together to minimise ‘tyre squirt’.

This phenomenon is destructive to the diffuser's performance if left untreated and is something that Ferrari is clearly keen to manage.

Also at the rear of the car, Ferrari has employed a new suspension upright.

Ferrari SF71H rear suspension
Ferrari SF71H rear suspension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It has a much more aggressive transition, allowing a wider, flatter surface that is designed to improve the aerodynamic output of both the component and the rear wing behind.

The diffuser was also revised, with the outer feathered section less square than its predecessor and a ramped central section that tapers more heavily.

Ferrari SF-71H rear diffuser and aero paint
Ferrari SF-71H rear diffuser and aero paint

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Teams Ferrari
Article type Analysis
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
0 shares

Giorgio Piola

Spanish GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages News
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Spanish GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages News
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Ferrari mirror tweaks show scrutiny team is under News
Formula 1

Ferrari mirror tweaks show scrutiny team is under

How Formula 1 teams have jumped upon a floor loophole News
Formula 1

How Formula 1 teams have jumped upon a floor loophole

How Formula 1's big three diverged in Baku News
Formula 1

How Formula 1's big three diverged in Baku

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

McLaren MP4-30 detail Photos
Formula 1

McLaren MP4-30 detail

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like
Formula 1

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1
Ferrari

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis
Formula 1

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events