"Ferrari should be the innovators": Lewis Hamilton pleased Ferrari was bold in its 2026 F1 design

Perhaps Lewis Hamilton hadn't quite realised what he'd let himself in for upon joining Ferrari last year. For all of the hype around his move to Formula 1's longest-serving team, his first year fell flat.

His form so far in 2026, however, has illustrated a night-and-day difference in his demeanour. Many of his frustrations had been borne from Ferrari's decision to call quits on developing its 2025 car early, having put the bulk of its focus into 2026 as early as April.

The 2025 car had been in some regards an evolution of its 2024 car, albeit with a significant change to its front suspension package that perhaps would have benefitted from a greater run-up in terms of development. Furthermore, it was already in production when Hamilton had joined the team, and the seven-time champion was effectively forced into adapting to a car in which he'd had no input.

Furthermore, Hamilton struggled to gel with his team. Although the team had played it down slightly over the course of last year, it was apparent that his side of the garage needed a reshuffle - Riccardo Adami since stepped down as his race engineer, and Carlo Santi now fulfils the role.

Hamilton had earlier dubbed Santi as the "Italian Bono" - referring to his long-time Mercedes race engineer Pete Bonnington - and noted that the two had a great working relationship. This extends to the team as a whole, and Hamilton feels that he and Ferrari are on the same wavelength.

"It's been a great first part of the season, it could of course be better, but I think it's been a real positive feeling, the harmony between myself and my personal team and the racing team is better than it's ever been," he said.

"It's taken us a good year to get to know each other and we're more aligned than ever and I think this is a good foundation for us to then build on moving forwards.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"There's still a huge amount of work to do, there's still improvements we need to make. In terms of galvanising the troops, they're all so passionate, you go back to the factory I've never seen a love for a team like it and a passion for the team. It's just about directing that, steering it in the right direction, that's what I try to do."

Discussing his much stronger start to 2026, Hamilton explained that he had spent last year suggesting changes to Ferrari's processes and in asking for certain changes to be made to the car, which were not possible when development closed down on 2025.

Fully ingratiated in the team for 2026, however, Hamilton says his feedback has now been listened to and acted upon by the Ferrari design team - and that he spurred the team on to be innovative with its 2026 developments.

Ferrari has indeed taken the initiative with some of its developments, most notably with its rotating "Macarena" wing - which turns upside down to dump drag when the straight-mode active aerodynamics system is applied. The team has also explored winglets mounted within the exhaust exit, which almost all of the 2026 grid has since built into their designs.

"When you're in a scenario where you know what's needed to improve and you shout it from the top of the mountain, and it doesn't get done necessarily because it can't be done immediately - or it takes months to develop, or it can't happen to the next year because of the regulations, whatever it may be, it's like banging your head against the wall and it's tough," he continued.

"So, it's nice to be in a [different] period. For example, last year, one of the things I was [asking was] 'Where is our innovation? Ferrari should be the innovators; they should be the ones that all the teams are trying to copy.'

"This year you see us arrive with innovative things that other people have followed, and there is a lot more innovation coming which is really exciting.

Rear wing comparison, Ferrari SF-26

"I think probably the fact that I'm now starting to see some of those things happen, and Fred has really been great with working with me and helping make certain changes that I've wanted, that it just kind of releases you to get up and do what you do best."

Hamilton feels that Ferrari still needs to find more overall downforce to start challenging Mercedes on a more regular basis. Ferrari has also been granted two upgrades through the ADUO system, but it is expected that any developments to the powertrain will have a much longer lead time.

The team introduced a new aero package for Barcelona, featuring an updated front wing and a series of new floor components.

Read Also: Formula 1 Ferrari unleashes major Barcelona F1 upgrades as it chases down Mercedes