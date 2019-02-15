Sign in
Formula 1 / Ferrari Launch / Analysis

Tech verdict: Is Ferrari's 2019 F1 car the leap it requires?

1h ago

Ferrari begins the 2019 Formula 1 season as the team most likely to challenge Mercedes – but is its SF90 design going to provide the performance leap required?

Compared to some of the other 2019 cars revealed this week, the Ferrari could be regarded as quite basic and evolutionary in many respect.

But there are also elements in which it's breaking new ground, as Autosport technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge and legendary technical illustrator Giorgio Piola explain in our full technical analysis video.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Ferrari Launch
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now

