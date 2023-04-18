Subscribe
Previous / How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes Next / Alpine confident of bringing the fight to Mercedes in F1 2023
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence

Ferrari still feels enough new evidence was presented to reverse Carlos Sainz’s Australian Grand Prix penalty, but will work with the FIA to further improve the policing of Formula 1.

Matt Kew
By:
Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence

The FIA has dismissed the Scuderia's review of Sainz's five-second penalty that was awarded in Melbourne for the Spaniard hitting Fernando Alonso at the final standing restart.

With the round heavily disrupted and ultimately finishing with a procession behind the safety car, the reprimand dropped Sainz from fourth at the flag down to a point-less 12th.

Ferrari launched its right of review request on the grounds that the decision was made in-race, rather than allowing the driver to present their defence to the stewards.

It cited a Force India case from 2014 as a precedent for being able to offer a driver witness statement and new telemetry data to get such a punishment overturned.

Sainz's late braking point ahead of the Turn 1 collision was provided to the FIA in addition to the driver arguing too cool tyre temperatures from a slow formation lap and low sun impairing visibility had contributed to the crash.

But the FIA threw the case out on the grounds this did not meet the required "significant and relevant new information which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned", while also arguing all drivers were faced with the same conditions as Sainz.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has issued a statement in response saying that it was satisfied it had provided enough new information but that it was "respectful" of the FIA process and outcome.

The team bulletin read: "We acknowledge the FIA decision not to grant us a right of review in relation to the penalty imposed on Carlos Sainz at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

"We are naturally disappointed and felt that we had provided sufficient new elements for the FIA to re-examine the decision especially in the context of the particular conditions and multiple incidents that occurred during the final restart.

"We are however respectful of the process and of the FIA decision."

Read Also:

Ferrari, who reached a private settlement with the governing body in early 2020 after its engine fuel-flow system was investigated, added: "We are now looking froward to entering broader discussions with the FIA, F1, and all the teams, with the aims of further improving the policing of our sport, in order to ensure the highest level of fairness and consistency that our sport deserves."

UPDATE: Sainz took to social media on Tuesday evening to express his disappointment over the FIA’s decision.

Sainz wrote: “Very disappointed that the FIA did not grant us a right to review.

“Two weeks later, I still think the penalty is too disproportionate and I believe it should have at least been reviewed on the basis of the evidence and reasoning we presented.

“We have to continue working together to improve certain things for the future. The consistency and decision making process has been a hot topic for many seasons now and we need to be clearer for the sake of our own sport.

“What happened in Australia is now in the past and I am 100% focused on the next race in Baku.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Alpine confident of bringing the fight to Mercedes in F1 2023
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk

Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk

Formula 1

Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk

What the GPS data tells us about Red Bull’s early advantage

What the GPS data tells us about Red Bull’s early advantage

Formula 1

What the GPS data tells us about Red Bull’s early advantage What the GPS data tells us about Red Bull’s early advantage

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty

The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Formula 1

The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Full FIA stewards' verdict on Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Full FIA stewards' verdict on Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Formula 1
Australian GP

Full FIA stewards' verdict on Sainz's Australian GP penalty Full FIA stewards' verdict on Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
FIA dismisses Sainz's F1 Australian GP penalty review

FIA dismisses Sainz's F1 Australian GP penalty review

Formula 1
Australian GP

FIA dismisses Sainz's F1 Australian GP penalty review FIA dismisses Sainz's F1 Australian GP penalty review

FIA sets date for review of Sainz's Australian GP penalty

FIA sets date for review of Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Formula 1

FIA sets date for review of Sainz's Australian GP penalty FIA sets date for review of Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Latest news

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

SUPC Supercars

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

AuGT GT World Challenge Australia

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test

Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe