Ferrari reveals SF21 car with green Mission Winnow branding

Following a launch event at the end of February featuring drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari has become the final team to present its livery for the new season.

In a launch video on its official website, Ferrari revealed the SF21’s new look as it bids to bounce back from its worst season in 40 years in 2020.

The SF21 has retained the team’s traditional red livery, but has also incorporated the burgundy colour used to celebrate Ferrari’s 1,000th grand prix at Mugello last year towards the rear of the car. The numbering on the car is also the same design as that used at Mugello.

Ferrari title sponsor Mission Winnow has returned to the car for 2021 after its branding was not used at any race this year, most notably through a bright green logo on the engine cover.

Ferrari will give the SF21 its first on-track shakedown during a filming day at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday before the start of pre-season testing on Friday at the same track.

The three-day test will be the only pre-season running afforded to teams before the opening round in Bahrain on March 28.

New arrival Sainz has been working with the team over the winter to get up to speed following his switch from McLaren, conducting running in Ferrari’s 2018 and 2019-spec cars.

Ferrari endured a miserable 2020 campaign as it struggled with a draggy car and a lack of straight-line speed after its power unit performance took a hit following a settlement with the FIA regarding its 2019 engine.

The team has designed an all-new power unit ahead of the 2021 season, and has sought to improve the car where possible despite the freeze in the technical regulations for this year.

Team principal Mattia Binotto explained at the end of February that the signs were encouraging regarding the recovery of its straight-line speed.

“I think that last year the main issue was the speed on the straight lines, not only the power but both power and drag,” he explained.

“Based on our simulations today, based on what we can see in terms of power output from the dynos, and the drag of the car from the wind tunnel, I think that we recovered quite a lot of speed on the straights.

“So I'm expecting the speed not to be such an issue as it was. We hope to be competitive, but we will know it only when being in Bahrain, because it's always relative to what the others are doing.

“But we believe that our car is certainly more efficient compared to the one we had last year, and when I'm saying efficient, again, it is both from the aero point of view, and from the power unit point of view.”