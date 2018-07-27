Can Red Bull derail the Ferrari juggernaut in Hungary?

Red Bull had earmarked Hungary as its best chance to follow up Daniel Ricciardo's Monaco win with another 2018 victory. But with Ferrari setting the pace on Friday and Mercedes not far behind in third, it's got a fight on its hands.

This weekend has been circled on the calendars of everyone at Red Bull – from the moment Daniel Ricciardo crossed the line to win in Monaco in May – as the team's next big chance.

But Friday practice at the Hungaroring proved that Ferrari is a serious threat and that Red Bull has its work cut out if it's to steal a fourth victory of the season, after Sebastian Vettel set the pace in practice two. Red Bull will have a shot at victory on race pace, but those anticipating a Monaco-style walkover will be disappointed.