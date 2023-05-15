Subscribe
Previous / How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius Next / Vowles: Sargeant has to get things “controlled” for clean F1 weekends
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: Red Bull “giving up” qualifying speed to focus on F1 race pace

Ferrari reckons an ability to challenge Red Bull more closely in qualifying compared to the races in 2023 is explained by its Formula 1 rival “giving up” some one-lap performance.

Matt Kew
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field on the opening lap

Charles Leclerc is so far the only non-Red Bull driver to snare a pole position this season, with the Monegasque topping both Friday and Saturday sprint shootouts in Azerbaijan.

He was also only 0.292s adrift of pole in the Bahrain opener before he retired with a power unit failure and then 0.155s short in Saudi Arabia qualifying prior to serving a grid penalty.

But Ferrari has only scored one podium this term courtesy of Leclerc in Baku. Its highest-place driver has finished on average 30.85s behind the race winner across the first five rounds.

Ferrari driver coach Jock Clear says this spread can be explained by reigning constructors’ champion Red Bull leaving the door open in qualifying as a trade-off to maximise race pace.

Asked to explain the comparative Ferrari drop off over a longer stint, Clear said: “We have a good understanding of where the issues lie. It's quantifying it.

“So, in some ways, we would say, ‘OK, we're looking at what's going on in the race compared to what's going on qualifying’. We can see some differences.

“Maybe what we can't quite align is how those differences turn out. That’s the process that we're going through at the moment, [it] is to identify what we can do, or what we can shift around in terms of our focus, to maybe bring that race pace back into line.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Clear reckons Ferrari might have to follow the lead of Red Bull by sacrificing some of its one-lap performance in order to improve its race day showing.

He continued: “Do we have to take a hit in qualifying? That's always a very difficult pill to swallow because races are very often made in qualifying.

“So, we can't afford to take our eye off the qualifying ball. But certainly, we need to fully understand how we can get the race pace.

“We have to take our hat off to the Red Bull and say they are doing something very, very clever. That car works very, very well in race pace.

“We might also conclude that to do so, maybe they are giving up some qualifying pace.

“That's why we can compete with them because they're not optimal in qualifying.”

Asked to identify where Red Bull was leaving Ferrari behind, Clear said: “They are very, very quick along the straights, especially when the DRS is open.

“Again, we have to look at that, see what we can do better to shed that drag, because that’s free lap time.

“The driver doesn't have to use too much skill to get from [one turn to another] as fast as possible. That's clearly an area where they were very quick.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Vowles: Sargeant has to get things “controlled” for clean F1 weekends
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

Formula 1

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies

Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies

Formula 1

Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari’s "main focus" remains eliminating car "peakiness"

Ferrari’s "main focus" remains eliminating car "peakiness"

Formula 1
Miami GP

Ferrari’s "main focus" remains eliminating car "peakiness" Ferrari’s "main focus" remains eliminating car "peakiness"

Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car

Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car

Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1

How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1 How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1

Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance

Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance

SUPC Supercars
Symmons Plains

Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance

Latvala gets second Fuji 24h outing in hydrogen-powered Toyota

Latvala gets second Fuji 24h outing in hydrogen-powered Toyota

S-Tk Super Taikyu

Latvala gets second Fuji 24h outing in hydrogen-powered Toyota Latvala gets second Fuji 24h outing in hydrogen-powered Toyota

Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?

Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?

SF Super Formula
Autopolis

Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat? Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jonathan Noble

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe