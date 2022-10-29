Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mexican GP: Russell tops second F1 practice, Leclerc shunts Next / How catering costs contributed to Red Bull’s F1 budget cap overspend
Formula 1 News

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull

Ferrari says it is “not happy” with the FIA’s penalty against Red Bull for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap, believing its true impact is “very limited.”

Luke Smith
By:
Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull
Listen to this article

The FIA announced on Friday it had reached an Accepted Breach Agreement with Red Bull over its alleged breach of last year’s financial regulations.

The agreement saw Red Bull receive a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in its aerodynamic testing time for the next 12 months.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner called the penalty “enormous” and “draconian”, claiming a number of mitigating factors had led to its breach.

Ferrari has been clear in its calls for a strict sanction for any possible budget cap breach over recent months, saying it was crucial to protect the integrity of the financial regulations.

Speaking on Sky Italia after second practice in Mexico, Ferrari’s sporting chief Laurent Mekies praised the FIA for its transparency in the decision, calling it a “very clear conclusion”.

But Mekies noted the impact the extra money that Red Bull was found to have exceeded the cap by £1.8m could have on car developments.

“We have talked a lot in recent weeks about what one can do with half a million more, or a million or two or three,” said Mekies. “Two million [euros] is a significant amount and we have given our opinion several times on this topic.

“We at Ferrari think that this amount is worth around a couple of tenths [per lap] and so it’s easy to understand that these figures can have a real impact on the outcome of the races, and maybe even a championship.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Mekies explained that Ferrari did not feel the aerodynamic testing reduction would make up for the possible gain of the overspend. He also noted that with the lack of impact on Red Bull’s budget cap, the need not to spend money on extra aerodynamic testing would allow for more to be spent elsewhere.

“As for the penalty, we are not happy with it, for two important reasons,” said Mekies. “The first is that we at Ferrari do not understand how the 10% reduction of the ATR can correspond to the same amount of lap time that we mentioned earlier.

“Furthermore, there is another problem in that. Since there is no cost cap reduction in the penalty, the basic effect is to push the competitor to spend the money elsewhere.

“It has total freedom to use the money it can no longer spend on use of the wind tunnel and CFD due to the 10% reduction, on reducing the weight of the car, or who knows what else.

“Our concern is that the combination of these two factors means the real effect of the penalty is very limited.”

But Mekies felt it was important for F1 to accept the ruling and move on from the case without it dragging on much longer. He expressed his hope there would be no repeat of the saga dragging on next year, offering a quicker resolution.

“We have no choice but to move on and I believe it is very important for us and also for the whole of F1 and the fans, that for 2022, we do not have to wait until next October to see the outcome of the accounts,” he said.

“We will support the FIA to do what is needed to reach a conclusion as quickly as possible.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mexican GP: Russell tops second F1 practice, Leclerc shunts
Previous article

Mexican GP: Russell tops second F1 practice, Leclerc shunts
Next article

How catering costs contributed to Red Bull’s F1 budget cap overspend

How catering costs contributed to Red Bull’s F1 budget cap overspend
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media
Formula 1

Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP F1 collision penalty Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP F1 collision penalty

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Latest news

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Mercedes believes the engine issued faced by Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of Formula 1 qualifying in Mexico “definitely affected his lap” as he took third on the grid.

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Supercars Supercars

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

Anton de Pasquale has been disqualified from the final race of the Gold Coast Supercars round for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement.

Mostert raced with injured shoulder
Supercars Supercars

Mostert raced with injured shoulder

Chaz Mostert was nursing an injured shoulder during today's Supercars race on the Gold Coast.

Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media

Fernando Alonso believes Formula 1 fans need to stop being put up against each other after taking to Twitter to clarify comments about Lewis Hamilton in a Dutch newspaper interview.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.