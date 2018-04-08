Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events
Formula 1 Bahrain GP Breaking news

Ferrari mechanic suffers broken leg in Raikkonen incident

0 shares
Ferrari mechanic suffers broken leg in Raikkonen incident
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H hits a mechanic as he leaves the pits
A Ferrari mechanic is tended by medics after being hit by the car of Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H during a pit stop
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H retries from the race in pit lane
A Ferrari mechanic is tended by medics after being hit by the car of Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H during a pit stop
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
08/04/2018 05:50

Ferrari has confirmed that the mechanic who was hit by Kimi Raikkonen in the botched pitstop at the Bahrain Grand Prix has suffered a broken leg.

The pitcrew member was tasked with fitting a new left rear tyre to Raikkonen's car but, following a problem with the removal of the wheel already on it, he was still in position and had not moved when Raikkonen was released.

The mechanic was thrown to the ground by the Ferrari wheel, and was immediately attended to by paramedics before being taken to the track's medical centre.

A tweet from Ferrari later said that the mechanic has suffered two fractured bones. 

 

Speaking after the race, Raikkonen said he was unaware there had been a problem at the stop until he was told over the radio to bring his car to a halt.

"I go when the light is green and I don't see what happens behind," said Raikkonen.

"Unfortunately he got hurt. But you know my job is to go when the light changes – more [than] that, I don't know really. Hopefully he's okay."

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Track Bahrain International Circuit
Teams Ferrari
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events