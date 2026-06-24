Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ferrari set to follow Austria engine updates with new turbo after F1's summer break

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ferrari set to follow Austria engine updates with new turbo after F1's summer break

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Austrian GP
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Ducati confirms Francesco Bagnaia's exit for MotoGP 2027

MotoGP
Czech GP
Ducati confirms Francesco Bagnaia's exit for MotoGP 2027

Cal Crutchlow calls for MotoGP weather protocol after sweltering Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
Cal Crutchlow calls for MotoGP weather protocol after sweltering Czech GP

Red Bull denied claims Racing Bulls is helping – so we analysed their on-track battles

Formula 1
Red Bull denied claims Racing Bulls is helping – so we analysed their on-track battles

Lando Norris gets first look at Madame Tussauds waxwork as he donates race suit

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Lando Norris gets first look at Madame Tussauds waxwork as he donates race suit

McLaren F1 fans praise "lovable" Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after viral video

Formula 1
Austrian GP
McLaren F1 fans praise "lovable" Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after viral video

Guenther Steiner warns Toto Wolff will use Mercedes team orders if Ferrari threat grows

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Guenther Steiner warns Toto Wolff will use Mercedes team orders if Ferrari threat grows
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Ferrari set to follow Austria engine updates with new turbo after F1's summer break

Ferrari has committed to its hotter engine concept with its Austria updates – but has a new turbo in the pipeline for after the summer

Franco Nugnes
Franco Nugnes
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari has already plotted its second ADUO-influenced power unit update for 2026, with a new turbocharger expected to arrive after the summer break to help close the gap to Mercedes.

Following the first ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) checkpoint post-Montreal, Ferrari has been granted the opportunity to make two engine developments this season. 

Its performance gap, measured by FIA technical inspectors, was found to exceed 4% compared with the Red Bull-Ford internal combustion engine. The FIA's measurements suggest that Red Bull has the current benchmark power unit in Formula 1, although this is disputed by the team. 

Read Also:

Ferrari has already plotted a first round of modifications for Austria aimed at reducing the gap to Mercedes, which most observers (except the FIA) consider the true benchmark.

The team is aiming to manage expectations over the first ADUO update, which features modifications to the combustion chamber through the use of a steel-alloy cylinder head. This allows engineers to pursue pressure and temperature levels that would be impossible to achieve with a traditional aluminium-alloy engine.

At the start of the season, the “small” turbocharger was a deliberate choice that paid off in reducing turbo lag following the removal of the MGU-H. 

However, the advantage that was expected, especially at race starts, has effectively been neutralised. The FIA’s five-second pre-start procedure has allowed all manufacturers sufficient time to spool up their turbos for safety reasons and avoid stalled cars on the grid, which has worked against Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari will introduce a newly designed turbocharger with its second ADUO credit, likely at Zandvoort or Monza.

The impeller diameter will remain unchanged, but the number and angle of the blades will be different, and developments in materials are also expected. Mercedes and Honda will not be introducing ADUO engines and Ferrari, like Audi already did in Barcelona, will aim to gather an early advantage.

For Austria, Ferrari has doubled down on the 'hot engine' concept by running the cylinders at 110C (compared with the current 100C) during the combustion process. 

Engines can theoretically run more efficiently at high temperatures and, when combined with a Shell fuel possessing a higher calorific value, it allows more particles to be burned while producing fewer residual emissions. This increases the mechanical work of the engine, and thus boosts power. 

A side-effect of running at higher temperatures is that it allows radiators to be smaller, as the delta between heated and cooled engine coolant is smaller.

Ferrari's upgrade package for Barcelona demonstrated that the team was able to compensate for the 067/6 engine’s power deficit relative to Mercedes through more efficient, lower-drag aerodynamics. In the intense Spanish heat, the rumoured 25-horsepower deficit seemed to disappear.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Red Bull denied claims Racing Bulls is helping – so we analysed their on-track battles

Top Comments
More from
Franco Nugnes

Ferrari set to introduce new F1 fuel and engine updates in Austria

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ferrari set to introduce new F1 fuel and engine updates in Austria

Active aero banned at F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Active aero banned at F1 Monaco GP

Aprilia MotoGP chief: Pedro Acosta shouldn't have been allowed in restarted Catalan GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Aprilia MotoGP chief: Pedro Acosta shouldn't have been allowed in restarted Catalan GP
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Jacques Villeneuve calls on Ferrari to favour Lewis Hamilton – but will it happen?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jacques Villeneuve calls on Ferrari to favour Lewis Hamilton – but will it happen?

Lewis Hamilton's emotional Ferrari win captured in behind-the-scenes video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton's emotional Ferrari win captured in behind-the-scenes video
More from
Ferrari

Guenther Steiner warns Toto Wolff will use Mercedes team orders if Ferrari threat grows

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Guenther Steiner warns Toto Wolff will use Mercedes team orders if Ferrari threat grows

From simulator to stopwatch: the creative evidence teams have used to dispute F1 race results

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
From simulator to stopwatch: the creative evidence teams have used to dispute F1 race results

The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win

Latest news

Ferrari set to follow Austria engine updates with new turbo after F1's summer break

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ferrari set to follow Austria engine updates with new turbo after F1's summer break

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Austrian GP
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Ducati confirms Francesco Bagnaia's exit for MotoGP 2027

MotoGP
Czech GP
Ducati confirms Francesco Bagnaia's exit for MotoGP 2027

Cal Crutchlow calls for MotoGP weather protocol after sweltering Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
Cal Crutchlow calls for MotoGP weather protocol after sweltering Czech GP

Feature

Discover prime content

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

The challenge ahead of F1's future engineering hopefuls

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge ahead of F1's future engineering hopefuls

What next for Formula 1’s rules?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
What next for Formula 1’s rules?

The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield
View more