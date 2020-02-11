Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
288 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

shares
comments
Slider
List

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
1/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
2/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail
3/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 detail

Ferrari SF1000 detail
4/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 rear detail

Ferrari SF1000 rear detail
5/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 nose detail

Ferrari SF1000 nose detail
6/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail
7/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 suspension detail

Ferrari SF1000 suspension detail
8/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 halo detail

Ferrari SF1000 halo detail
9/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 side detail

Ferrari SF1000 side detail
10/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail
11/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 nose detail

Ferrari SF1000 nose detail
12/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 halo detail

Ferrari SF1000 halo detail
13/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail
14/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
15/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail
16/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 cockpit detail

Ferrari SF1000 cockpit detail
17/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 sidepods detail

Ferrari SF1000 sidepods detail
18/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF1000 rear detail

Ferrari SF1000 rear detail
19/20

Photo by: Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari , Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari , Ferrari SF1000
20/20

Photo by: Ferrari

By:
Feb 11, 2020, 7:22 PM

Ferrari revealed its 2020 Formula 1 World Championship challenger, the SF1000, in the beautiful surroundings of Reggio Emilia’s Teatro Valli in Italy on Tuesday. Is this the car that can finally topple Mercedes? Check it out from all the angles by clicking on the arrows above to scroll through the images…

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce

Previous article

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce

Next article

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
30 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce

2h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari's 2020 F1 car breaks cover

2h
4
Formula 1

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

5
Formula 1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

2h

Latest videos

Sebastian Vettel at the Ferrari SF1000 launch 00:57
Formula 1
1h

Sebastian Vettel at the Ferrari SF1000 launch

Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari SF1000 launch 00:52
Formula 1
1h

Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari SF1000 launch

Ferrari SF1000 launch 01:22
Formula 1
2h

Ferrari SF1000 launch

Scuderia Ferrari: Chronology of F1 models 01:08
Formula 1

Scuderia Ferrari: Chronology of F1 models

Livestream: 2020 Scuderia Ferrari F1 Launch 00:00
Formula 1

Livestream: 2020 Scuderia Ferrari F1 Launch

Latest news

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021
F1

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles
F1

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce
F1

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950
F1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

Ferrari's 2020 F1 car breaks cover
F1

Ferrari's 2020 F1 car breaks cover

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.