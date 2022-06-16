Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035, adds F2 & F3 Next / Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: New F1 rear wing cuts speed deficit to Red Bull

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says the team's a new low-drag rear wing deployed in Baku improved the F1-75’s straightline speed and performance and cut the deficit to Red Bull.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ferrari: New F1 rear wing cuts speed deficit to Red Bull
Listen to this article

The upper rear wing, which was taken to the Miami Grand Prix but not used there, was run on a race weekend for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Although the Ferraris were near the bottom of the main speed trap table for the race, when tows and DRS activation have a big influence, they were closer to the top in qualifying.

Binotto says the wing performed well and helped to improve the F1-75 both with the DRS open in qualifying, and with the wing in the normal configuration in the race, when Charles Leclerc was trying to stay clear of Max Verstappen.

The wing is likely to be used at several coming races that feature long straights and favour a low drag set-up, including Montreal this weekend.

"I think on that type of level of downforce I don't think we've got such a big disadvantage to Red Bull, the speeds were very similar,” said Binotto after last Sunday’s race.

“Both with DRS on, in the quali we saw it yesterday, and with the DRS off today, that was good enough at least to be in the fight, keep Max behind on the straight and defending.

“So overall I think yes that rear wing is working as expected. It's working similarly to the one of the Red Bull on similar downforce, and that gives me confidence that whenever we need to use it we can use it without any big issues.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Ferrari continues to investigate the mechanical failures that stopped both cars in Baku.

Leclerc’s power unit is due to be examined in Maranello on Wednesday, while the team has already got to the bottom of the hydraulic issue that afflicted Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari reported on Tuesday: “Charles’ engine arrives at the factory tomorrow [Wednesday], an initial assessment should be completed by the evening.

“Hydraulic components from Carlos’ car have already been examined. A short-term fix is in place for Canada, while work is on-going on mid/long-term solutions.”

Binotto insisted after Baku that the team will remain united as it tries to address its issues.

“I cannot blame the team, because I know what has been the effort they have put in order to address the performance from the past.

“I know it's a long journey. We didn't get enthusiastic at the start of the season, I think we will not be the last today. As I said it's a journey which we are on, and there are still other steps which are required right now. I think as a team again we will stay united, and work hard.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035, adds F2 & F3
Previous article

Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035, adds F2 & F3
Next article

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test
WEC

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.