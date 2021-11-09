Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Giovinazzi rues "completely wrong" F1 strategy in Mexico Next / F1 introduces ‘Brundle clause’ for bodyguards after MTS incident
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: Mistakes will decide winner in McLaren fight for P3

By:
Co-author:
Pablo Elizalde

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc believes the close battle for third place with McLaren in Formula 1's constructors' championship will be won by the team who makes the least mistakes.

Since scoring a 1-2 finish in the Italian Grand Prix in September, McLaren has seen its grip on third place in the standings loosen as Ferrari has fought back.

Boosted by an upgraded hybrid system on its power unit, Ferrari has outscored McLaren in each of the last three races, turning a 17.5-point deficit into a 13.5-point lead after Sunday's race in Mexico.

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr finished fifth and sixth, while McLaren scored just a single point courtesy of Lando Norris in P10 after seeing Daniel Ricciardo drop down the order following a lap-one collision with Valtteri Bottas.

Despite the upturn in form from Ferrari, Leclerc thinks speed might not be the deciding factor in the fight.

"It's going to be up to which team is going to do the least mistakes because we are very, very closely matched," Leclerc said.

"There might be races where we are a bit in front, and some others where they are a bit in front. But I don't think this will make the difference. I think the one who will do the next big mistakes will win, and I think today has been a good example of this.

"We've taken a big opportunity with both of the McLarens quite far behind. We managed to get quite a bit of points, which I think is an important time for the third place in the championship."

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl felt the Mexico setback was no reason for McLaren to keel over in the battle against Ferrari, saying difficult days could easily happen the other way around.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"The most important thing is to accept is that days like today can happen in racing, they're part of the sport," Seidl said.

"At the same time, they can happen to your competitor. So there is no reason to give up this fight. It's important to move on. Luckily there is another race straightaway next weekend, and then we can try to strike back.

"Of course it's disappointing for us today to only score one point, which is a big hit for scoring in the constructors' championship.

"But again, the same can happen to our competitors. We just have to stay focused on ourselves, and make sure that we keep scoring points consistently, which we didn't manage today."

Read Also:

The high-altitude conditions in Mexico meant teams had to run their high downforce aerodynamic packages, somewhere Seidl acknowledged McLaren was "on the back foot compared to Ferrari".

Seidl added that it was "so difficult to predict" which of the remaining four tracks may suit McLaren more than Ferrari.

"There are so many factors that play a role here: temperatures, tyre selection, the downforce level, track characteristics obviously," Seidl said.

"We have seen it many times this year already, that it was difficult to predict and may play out different than everyone expected."

Sainz echoed Seidl's thoughts, believing it would remain "very tight" in the battle for third until the end of the season.

Sainz added: "It's going to be super tight to the end. You get an example of today, in Turn 1, Daniel was ahead of us and that's a fact.

"McLaren is in the mix in every weekend. Then obviously he had a crash. Up until Turn 1 there was a McLaren in front of the two Ferraris. They have their strengths. They have very good starts, they have a car that is very good in high-speed corners.

"So as soon as we go to tracks that are more favourable to them, like Monza or Sochi where they were miles ahead, then it's going to be tricky to beat them.

"What this new power unit has allowed us is to keep ourselves in in the mix in every track and put up a good fight, and at the moment we are executing that fight nicely and we are finally ahead in the championship."

shares
comments

Related video

Giovinazzi rues "completely wrong" F1 strategy in Mexico
Previous article

Giovinazzi rues "completely wrong" F1 strategy in Mexico
Next article

F1 introduces ‘Brundle clause’ for bodyguards after MTS incident

F1 introduces ‘Brundle clause’ for bodyguards after MTS incident
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1 Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil Mexican GP
Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

McLaren More from
McLaren
Insider’s guide: What happens on race day?
Video Inside
Formula 1

Insider’s guide: What happens on race day?

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime
Formula 1

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style Mexican GP
Formula 1

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style

Latest news

GPDA questions sausage kerbs after Austin injuries
Formula 1 Formula 1

GPDA questions sausage kerbs after Austin injuries

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
4 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.