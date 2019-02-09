Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation

shares
comments
Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
1h ago

Ferrari sponsor Philip Morris is adamant its Mission Winnow initiative fully complies with tobacco advertising laws, despite an investigation being launched in Australia over the matter.

Mission Winnow’s sponsorship of Ferrari was launched at last year’s Japanese GP, and represents a new scientific and technological push from Philip Morris in a bid to move its business away from reliance on tobacco products that had been made famous through its Marlboro brand.

But the shape of the logo has prompted accusations that it is similar to Marlboro’s white-and-red chevron.

Australian media reported earlier this week that Australia’s Department of Health and Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services were looking in to whether the Ferrari backing was in breach of tobacco advertising bans.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has also launched a separate investigation, after local television stations broadcast the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix with Mission Winnow on Ferrari’s cars.

Philip Morris International Director of Global Communication Tommaso di Giovanni has told Motorsport.com that he is confident his company fully complies with tobacco advertising laws – and says it is discussing the matter with Australian GP chiefs.

"The initiative and the symbols and logos used on the livery of the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and the website comply with the laws that apply to our activities in Australia and the State of Victoria,” said di Giovanni.

He added: “We are aware of the debate on Mission Winnow in Australia and we are working with the organisers of the local grand prix to understand the concerns of the authorities and give them an answer.

"Mission Winnow does not advertise or promote our company's products or product brands. Rather, it is designed to talk about our commitment to improving ourselves in everything we do.

“Mission Winnow is a window to the new Philip Morris International and our partners, to our commitment and the stimuli that drive us to improve and evolve. And to contribute to the progress of society.”

Not everyone is as happy with the Mission Winnow situation, and Melbourne surgeon and anti-smoking campaigner John Cunningham, who complained about the new branding to authorities, told The Age that he was clear about what was behind the situation.

"This website actually makes it much clearer what they are trying to achieve, and what sort of business they are in," Dr Cunningham said.

"It has nothing to do with F1 cars, that’s for sure.

"Tobacco companies are finally admitting that their only means of financial survival is to get people addicted to nicotine, and they’re going to pour money into researching how to do that most effectively — not for the benefit of their addicted customers, but for the benefit of their profits and shareholders."

Slider
List

Ferrari SF71H

Ferrari SF71H
1/5

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari unveil the new Ferrari SF71H livery

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari unveil the new Ferrari SF71H livery
2/5

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
3/5

Photo by: LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H
4/5

Photo by: Jean Petin / Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000
5/5

Photo by: Sutton Images

Next article
The F1 rookie winner's 'career in reverse'

Previous article

The F1 rookie winner's 'career in reverse'

Next article

Has Williams turned a corner after its FW41 disaster?

Has Williams turned a corner after its FW41 disaster?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Gabriele Testi

Red zone: trending stories

Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation

1h ago
Ocon to Article
Formula 1

Ocon to "transform" for 2020 under new F1 weight rules

Lorenzo names four 2019 MotoGP title favourites Article
MotoGP

Lorenzo names four 2019 MotoGP title favourites

Latest videos
Get set for F1 2019! 03:37
Formula 1

Get set for F1 2019!

14h ago
What to look out for in F1 launch week 11:54
Formula 1

What to look out for in F1 launch week

15h ago

News in depth
Has Williams turned a corner after its FW41 disaster?
Formula 1

Has Williams turned a corner after its FW41 disaster?

Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation
Formula 1

Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation

The F1 rookie winner's 'career in reverse'
Formula 1

The F1 rookie winner's 'career in reverse'

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.