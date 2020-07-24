Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

shares
comments
Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 7:53 AM

Ferrari has praised the progress that Mick Schumacher has made in Formula 2 this year, but says it needs to see more from the youngster before it can consider moving him up to F1.

Schumacher, who is part of Ferrari’s young driver programme, is currently fourth overall in the F2 standings on the back of a double podium haul in Hungary last weekend.

F1’s superlience requirements mean that Schumacher needs to finish sixth overall to qualify for an F1 seat for 2021, with Ferrari having the possibility to slot him in at Alfa Romeo if they think he is ready.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says that the step up that Schumacher has made since last year, when he finished 12th overall, is clear, but is aware that the young German will need to keep producing results if he is to be in contention for an F1 contract.

“I think that Mick is certainly doing well, and he is doing a lot better than last year,” said Binotto, when asked about Ferrari’s plans for Schumacher. “It was important for him in his second year of F2 and he is showing progress.

“I think that he is showing progress as well since the start of the season. He had some bad luck situations but if you look at his results in Hungary, he did well. So Mick is progressing which is important.

“Next year I think it is really too early to decide. We are really clear and fair with him: his overall performance in the championship will be important.

“So he will be in an F1 seat at the time that we believe he has done sufficient progress overall. Also he needs simply to continue as he is doing now, and we will decide later on in the season.”

Schumacher says his focus this year is on improving to become the best driver he can.

Reflecting on the steps forward he has made and what he hopes to get out of 2020, he said: “I want to be among the top drivers - fighting for good positions. My main target is to improve myself as a racing driver to become the complete racing driver I am chasing.

“I want to improve on the human side, to become let's say more grown up, to become more mature and to bond with the team in a way which no other driver can."

Mick Schumacher, Prema Racing

Mick Schumacher, Prema Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Previous article

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Next article

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , FIA F2
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
49m

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
18m

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision

Latest news

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
49m

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

49m
2
Formula 1

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

3
MotoGP

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice

18m
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

1h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best moments 04:46
Formula 1
3h

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Latest news

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat
Formula 1

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
Formula 1

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.