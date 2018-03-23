Australian GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images continue to uncover the technical happenings in the Australian GP pitlane.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail
A look at the W09’s exhaust layout sans cover, enables us to see the tortuous route that it must take in order to arch over the rear leg of the suspension’s upper wishbone. To keep the bodywork in this area compact, the wastegate pipes have, like in 2017, been crushed too.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail
Here’s the W09’s rear packaging as it will appear on track, with a carbon cover shrouding the exhaust details.
McLaren MCL33 rear wing detail
It has sprouted a new inlet on the spine of the engine cover in order to assist with the cooling issues the team encountered during testing. There are three cooling windows along the spine to release the heat being generated under the cover too. It’s also worth noting the shapely flap that has been added to the trailing edge of the engine cover, which brings both aerodynamic and cooling improvements.
Force India VJM11 rear detail
The VJM11 with flo-viz painted on the diffuser and rear bodywork as the team look to clarify that the aero is performing as anticipated.
Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing detail
Red Bull’s front wing is deceptively similar to last year’s solution but features downwardly-curved flap tips.
Ferrari SF71H front detail
There is a new front wing solution for 2018 but Ferrari also tested this solution on Kimi Raikkonen’s car on Friday, which bears a significant resemblance to what the team used throughout the latter part of 2017.
Ferrari SF71H front detail
The new-for-2018 front wing configuration was tested by Sebatian Vettel, and features slots in the inner flap and neutral section connecting points of the mainplane. It’s also worth noting the asymmetric brake duct layout being employed, as both options will provide a differing thermal reaction with their respective wheel rim and tyre.
Force India VJM11 rear detail
The VJM11's rear-end aero package includes a lower T-Wing and a simple over-the-top monkey seat winglet.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS18 chassis detail
The chassis area ahead of the cockpit is flanked by two vertical upstands on the RS18 as the designers look to alter the airflow’s behaviour prior to hitting the halo.
Mercedes F1 W09 rear suspension detail
A look at the rear of the Mercedes W09 without the wheel on reveals the brake drum’s detail. It also exposes the upright extension, which allows the upper wishbone to be placed much higher than before.
Mercedes F1 W09 rear suspension detail
A forward shot of the W09 clearly shows the upright extension detail.
Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail
See how the ‘S’-duct’s inlet on the chassis side (underneath the Pirelli sticker) is divided into four distinct channels.
McLaren MCL33 halo detail
McLaren’s triple-element boomerang winglet wraps around the side of the halo to work the airflow on several fronts.
Toro Rosso STR13 halo detail
Toro Rosso have added winglets on the underside of the main tubed section of the halo in order to work the airflow harder.
Red Bull Racing RB14 bargeboard detail
RB14’s bargeboards were subject to quite a significant overhaul at the second pre-season test and now feature several metal supports and a large boomerang to help stiffen the entire assembly as its aerodynamic performance was being compromised. Three ‘r’-shaped cascades were also added to the bargeboard footplate extensions at the test. The mirror stalks have been amended for Australia, and are now mounted on the lower sidepod spar that traverses the front face of the inlet.
Toro Rosso STR13 rear bodywork detail
Toro Rosso has a lower T-Wing mounted on the STR13, which not only features a nice curvature but also a slot along it. Also note the simple monkey seat winglet hung off the rear wing pillar from an inverted swan-neck style support over the exhaust.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 bargeboard detail
A look at the complexity of the bargeboards and associated aerodynamic paraphernalia on Mercedes W09.