Australian GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail 1 / 17 A look at the W09’s exhaust layout sans cover, enables us to see the tortuous route that it must take in order to arch over the rear leg of the suspension’s upper wishbone. To keep the bodywork in this area compact, the wastegate pipes have, like in 2017, been crushed too. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail 2 / 17 Here’s the W09’s rear packaging as it will appear on track, with a carbon cover shrouding the exhaust details. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 rear wing detail 3 / 17 It has sprouted a new inlet on the spine of the engine cover in order to assist with the cooling issues the team encountered during testing. There are three cooling windows along the spine to release the heat being generated under the cover too. It’s also worth noting the shapely flap that has been added to the trailing edge of the engine cover, which brings both aerodynamic and cooling improvements. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 rear detail 4 / 17 The VJM11 with flo-viz painted on the diffuser and rear bodywork as the team look to clarify that the aero is performing as anticipated. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing detail 5 / 17 Red Bull’s front wing is deceptively similar to last year’s solution but features downwardly-curved flap tips. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front detail 6 / 17 There is a new front wing solution for 2018 but Ferrari also tested this solution on Kimi Raikkonen’s car on Friday, which bears a significant resemblance to what the team used throughout the latter part of 2017. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front detail 7 / 17 The new-for-2018 front wing configuration was tested by Sebatian Vettel, and features slots in the inner flap and neutral section connecting points of the mainplane. It’s also worth noting the asymmetric brake duct layout being employed, as both options will provide a differing thermal reaction with their respective wheel rim and tyre. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 rear detail 8 / 17 The VJM11's rear-end aero package includes a lower T-Wing and a simple over-the-top monkey seat winglet. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS18 chassis detail 9 / 17 The chassis area ahead of the cockpit is flanked by two vertical upstands on the RS18 as the designers look to alter the airflow’s behaviour prior to hitting the halo. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes F1 W09 rear suspension detail 10 / 17 A look at the rear of the Mercedes W09 without the wheel on reveals the brake drum’s detail. It also exposes the upright extension, which allows the upper wishbone to be placed much higher than before. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes F1 W09 rear suspension detail 11 / 17 A forward shot of the W09 clearly shows the upright extension detail. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail 12 / 17 See how the ‘S’-duct’s inlet on the chassis side (underneath the Pirelli sticker) is divided into four distinct channels. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 halo detail 13 / 17 McLaren’s triple-element boomerang winglet wraps around the side of the halo to work the airflow on several fronts. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Toro Rosso STR13 halo detail 14 / 17 Toro Rosso have added winglets on the underside of the main tubed section of the halo in order to work the airflow harder. Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 bargeboard detail 15 / 17 RB14’s bargeboards were subject to quite a significant overhaul at the second pre-season test and now feature several metal supports and a large boomerang to help stiffen the entire assembly as its aerodynamic performance was being compromised. Three ‘r’-shaped cascades were also added to the bargeboard footplate extensions at the test. The mirror stalks have been amended for Australia, and are now mounted on the lower sidepod spar that traverses the front face of the inlet. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR13 rear bodywork detail 16 / 17 Toro Rosso has a lower T-Wing mounted on the STR13, which not only features a nice curvature but also a slot along it. Also note the simple monkey seat winglet hung off the rear wing pillar from an inverted swan-neck style support over the exhaust. Photo by: Giorgio Piola