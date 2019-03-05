What Ferrari and Manchester United fightbacks have in common
Everything looks good right now at Ferrari, which will start the 2019 Formula 1 season as early favourite after a strong performance across the fortnight of testing at Barcelona.
The squad's optimism heading into the new campaign is in stark contrast to the mood within the camp towards the end of 2018, and a significant factor behind that change of atmosphere has been attributed to Ferrari's new team boss, Mattia Binotto.
Ferrari's enthusiasm shares plenty in common with Manchester United's recent upturn in form, and Glenn Freeman is joined by Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell to compare the effect of Ferrari's management changes with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's impact since joining the football club.
Similarities between previous regimes at both 'fallen giants' are also covered, as is the question of how well prepared Binotto will be to deal with Ferrari's more difficult days in F1.
