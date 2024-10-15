All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc will deliver once given a title pedigree F1 car

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari coach Jock Clear thinks his driver has shaken off his 'unfair' reputation of having a race performance weakness

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Ferrari driver coach Jock Clear is adamant Charles Leclerc is ready to deliver a world championship as soon as the team gives him the car to do it.

Leclerc emerged as one of the fastest qualifiers on the grid since joining Ferrari in 2019, racking up 26 poles so far. His number of poles contrasts with winning 'just' seven grands prix, which has netted the Monegasque driver a reputation of being a much better qualifier than racer.

But given a large part of Leclerc's Ferrari career overlaps with the team having been on the back foot in race trim, particularly in 2022 and 2023, his experienced Ferrari coach Clear feels that this reputation is not warranted, certainly not in 2024.

"His reputation in qualifying has certainly been cemented over those years and people tended to say to me two or three years ago he's nowhere near as good in the race as he is in qualifying," Clear told the F1 Nation podcast. "Well, that's not really fair. It's just that he's very, very good at qualifying.

"It's probably true that we've shifted our focus slightly to making the car a better race car. Tyre management is, of course, always a hot topic. But we've seen Charles do some very good races. I remember back in '22 in Austria, where Max [Verstappen] really struggled with tyre degradation, and Charles won that race with a really good drive.

"It's not that Charles historically hasn't been good on tyres. I think that as a combination we haven't been focused that well on tyres.

"What we've seen this year is the result of us being more focused on getting the car working really well in the race and looking after those tyres, and Charles learning from previous years and honing those skills of tyre and race management. So, I think you're just seeing a better representation of Charles as a driver and us as a race team."

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Clear believes Leclerc "will deliver" once Ferrari has everything it takes to challenge for the world championship, which hasn't happened yet in his six-year stay at the team. Leclerc and Ferrari came closest in 2022, but were outdeveloped by Red Bull as Verstappen romped home to his second straight title, while also throwing away points through various mistakes of their own.

"He's got what it takes to be a world champion," Clear said. "He's got the qualifying pace. My god, I honestly think he's the best qualifier we've seen. It's difficult to go back as far as Michael [Schumacher] and Mika [Hakkinen] and people like that, but he is the best qualifier for sure. And his race management, if you look at Monza, it's just exceptional. When everything's lined up, he can deliver.

"Charles hasn't been in that situation yet. Was 2022 genuinely a chance for Ferrari to win a world championship? You have to say it was, because at one point we were 40 points ahead. But we weren't ready as a team and Red Bull outdeveloped us by the end of the year.

"Certainly, there were things that Charles would say were not at championship level during that year, but that is exactly the point. You're not going to win a championship until all of you are at that level.

"It's unfair to say that Mercedes only won all those championships because they had the best car. They had the best everything. And it's the same with Max [and Red Bull] in the last three years. When we deliver a car to consistently challenge for championship, which I think we're on the brink of now, Charles will deliver."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Red Bull owes its F1 future – and past – to Ford
Next article The hot F1 fashion drops of the 2024 US GP: Levi's, Lewis Hamilton's +44 and more

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen more worried about fixing Red Bull than about 2026 options

Verstappen more worried about fixing Red Bull than about 2026 options

Formula 1
Verstappen more worried about fixing Red Bull than about 2026 options
The factors that make the US GP weekend crucial to F1's fight at the front

The factors that make the US GP weekend crucial to F1's fight at the front

Formula 1
United States GP
The factors that make the US GP weekend crucial to F1's fight at the front
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari threw front row 'in the bin' with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap

Leclerc: Ferrari threw front row 'in the bin' with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Leclerc: Ferrari threw front row 'in the bin' with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap
Leclerc: Ferrari caught out by McLaren's top speed with "controversial" rear wing

Leclerc: Ferrari caught out by McLaren's top speed with "controversial" rear wing

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Leclerc: Ferrari caught out by McLaren's top speed with "controversial" rear wing
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Vasseur: Hamilton's arrival proves Ferrari is on the right track

Vasseur: Hamilton's arrival proves Ferrari is on the right track

Formula 1
Vasseur: Hamilton's arrival proves Ferrari is on the right track
Ferrari's Austin upgrade will be last of F1 season

Ferrari's Austin upgrade will be last of F1 season

Formula 1
Ferrari's Austin upgrade will be last of F1 season
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Latest news

Valtteri Bottas knows what you should drink while watching F1’s Austin Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas knows what you should drink while watching F1’s Austin Grand Prix

Culture
Valtteri Bottas knows what you should drink while watching F1’s Austin Grand Prix
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
Foster not “a second choice” after losing Lundgaard - Rahal

Foster not “a second choice” after losing Lundgaard - Rahal

Indy IndyCar
Foster not “a second choice” after losing Lundgaard - Rahal
Ranked: every circuit F1 visited in the United States

Ranked: every circuit F1 visited in the United States

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Ranked: every circuit F1 visited in the United States

Prime

Discover prime content
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century

Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century
How Red Bull owes its F1 future – and past – to Ford

How Red Bull owes its F1 future – and past – to Ford

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Red Bull owes its F1 future – and past – to Ford
How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem

How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global