Tune in as Ferrari launches its 2020 Formula 1 World Championship challenger in the beautiful surroundings of Reggio Emilia’s Teatro Valli in Italy.
Ferrari finished second in last year’s constructors’ championship, 235 points behind champions Mercedes. Its drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finished a disappointing fourth and fifth respectively in the drivers’ standings, not helped by their intra-team collision in the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The 2019 Ferrari SF90 excelled at high-speed, low-downforce circuits. Leclerc dominated the pole position standings, starting seven grands prix from the top spot. Despite this he only scored two wins, which was still one more than Vettel.
Read Also:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Watch: 2020 Scuderia Ferrari F1 launch livestream
shares
comments
Race hub
12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
30 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Tue 11 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
|
|FP2
|
Tue 11 Feb
Fri 13 Mar
|
|FP3
|
Tue 11 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
|
|QU
|
Tue 11 Feb
Sat 14 Mar
|
|Race
|
Tue 11 Feb
Sun 15 Mar
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets