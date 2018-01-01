Sign in
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Special feature

Analysis: The Ferrari implosion continues

1h ago

With Sebastian Vettel now almost certain to lose the F1 world championship to Lewis Hamilton, after a woeful weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix, Andrew van de Burgt and Stuart Codling join Ben Anderson to analyse how Ferrari has crumbled under pressure as the title fight with Mercedes has intensified.

For further exclusive analysis of Ferrari's Suzuka disaster, click here.

FIA explains Magnussen and Alonso penalty decisions

FIA explains Magnussen and Alonso penalty decisions
