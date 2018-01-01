Analysis: The Ferrari implosion continues
1h ago
With Sebastian Vettel now almost certain to lose the F1 world championship to Lewis Hamilton, after a woeful weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix, Andrew van de Burgt and Stuart Codling join Ben Anderson to analyse how Ferrari has crumbled under pressure as the title fight with Mercedes has intensified.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Japanese GP
|Drivers
|Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now
|Article type
|Special feature
