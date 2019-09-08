Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Ferrari wins at the Italian Grand Prix

shares
comments
Gallery: All Ferrari wins at the Italian Grand Prix
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 4:24 PM

Ferrari is the most successful manufacturer at the Italian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc's success on Sunday marking the Prancing Horse's 19th victory on home soil. Here's the full list....

Slider
List

1951: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 375

1951: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 375
1/19

Photo by: LAT Images

1952: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 500

1952: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 500
2/19

Photo by: LAT Images

1960: Phil Hill, Ferrari 246

1960: Phil Hill, Ferrari 246
3/19

Photo by: LAT Images

1961: Phil Hill, Ferrari 156

1961: Phil Hill, Ferrari 156
4/19

Photo by: LAT Images

1964: John Surtees, Ferrari 158

1964: John Surtees, Ferrari 158
5/19

Photo by: LAT Images

1966: Ludovico Scarfiotti, Ferrari 312

1966: Ludovico Scarfiotti, Ferrari 312
6/19

Photo by: LAT Images

1970: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B

1970: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B
7/19

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1975: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312T

1975: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312T
8/19

Photo by: LAT Images

1979: Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4

1979: Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
9/19

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1988: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F87-88C

1988: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F87-88C
10/19

Photo by: LAT Images

1996: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310

1996: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310
11/19

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1998: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300

1998: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300
12/19

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2000: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000

2000: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000
13/19

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002: Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari F2002

2002: Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari F2002
14/19

Photo by: Brousseau Photo

2003: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003-GA

2003: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003-GA
15/19

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

2004: Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari F2004

2004: Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari F2004
16/19

Photo by: Shell Motorsport

2006: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1

2006: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1
17/19

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2010: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari F10

2010: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari F10
18/19

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2019 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

2019 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
19/19

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
