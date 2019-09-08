Gallery: All Ferrari wins at the Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari is the most successful manufacturer at the Italian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc's success on Sunday marking the Prancing Horse's 19th victory on home soil. Here's the full list....
1951: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 375
Photo by: LAT Images
1952: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 500
Photo by: LAT Images
1960: Phil Hill, Ferrari 246
Photo by: LAT Images
1961: Phil Hill, Ferrari 156
Photo by: LAT Images
1964: John Surtees, Ferrari 158
Photo by: LAT Images
1966: Ludovico Scarfiotti, Ferrari 312
Photo by: LAT Images
1970: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1975: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312T
Photo by: LAT Images
1979: Jody Scheckter, Ferrari 312T4
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1988: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F87-88C
Photo by: LAT Images
1996: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1998: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2000: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: Sutton Images
2002: Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari F2002
Photo by: Brousseau Photo
2003: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003-GA
Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation
2004: Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Shell Motorsport
2006: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2010: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari F10
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
2019 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
14 NovTickets