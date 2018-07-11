Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari is now F1's engine benchmark - Horner

shares
comments
Ferrari is now F1's engine benchmark - Horner
By: Ben Anderson
Jul 11, 2018, 8:24 AM

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes Ferrari's 2018 Formula 1 engine is now the best on the grid.

Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, celebrates on his way to Parc Ferme
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SH71H and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

Mercedes has set the standard for F1's V6 hybrid engine manufacturers since 2014, but Lewis Hamilton suggested earlier this season that Ferrari had eliminated the deficit with winter updates.

Ferrari introduced its first in-season update for June's Canadian Grand Prix, while Mercedes delayed its own upgrade until the French GP after discovering reliability problems on its dyno.

Hamilton and the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen qualified within a tenth of each other at the recent British Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen was seven tenths off the pace on what Horner feels is one of the most engine-sensitive circuits on the calendar under the current aerodynamic regulations, which have turned previously challenging corners such as Copse into flat-out blasts.

But Horner said the improved pace of Ferrari customer teams Haas and Sauber, which qualified best of the midfield runners at Silverstone, suggested Ferrari has now pulled ahead of Mercedes in the engine stakes.

"I think it's setting the benchmark now," said Horner, when asked by Motorsport.com whether he thought the Ferrari engine was now the best in F1.

"You can see with Haas and Sauber as well having made good gains."

After struggling to fight Raikkonen's Ferrari during the race at Silverstone, Verstappen described the power deficit of the Renault engine as "tragic" and "like driving in a different series".

He reckons Renault is about 70-80bhp down on the top manufacturers, equating to roughly a second per lap of Silverstone.

Red Bull will switch to Honda engines for 2019, but Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly feels the Japanese manufacturer is also about a second behind the leading opposition.

Asked if swapping one deficit for a roughly equitable one was a concern for his team, Horner said Honda's plan for future development would be key.

"You can see the situation between the engines is very similar at the moment, and it's all about the potential development," Horner said.

"This weekend has been a very tough weekend for Renault, and it just very clearly defines where the level is at - you can't hide behind the statistics of what we've seen.

"There is a gap to fill and hopefully in Honda - we have a lot of belief in what they have coming in the pipeline."

Ferrari's latest car updates explained...

Next Formula 1 article
Why all F1 drivers must be more like Raikkonen

Previous article

Why all F1 drivers must be more like Raikkonen

Next article

Strategy Report: Ferrari’s perfect execution at Silverstone

Strategy Report: Ferrari’s perfect execution at Silverstone

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Ben Anderson
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.