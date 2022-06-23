Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Next / Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Ferrari hopes FIA will prove impartiality over ex-Mercedes lawyer

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto hopes the FIA can address his concerns and prove its impartiality over the appointment of a former Mercedes Formula 1 lawyer to a senior role.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Ferrari hopes FIA will prove impartiality over ex-Mercedes lawyer
Listen to this article

A recent announcement by motor racing’s governing body that Shaila-Ann Rao, a former special advisor to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, was temporarily taking over as Secretary General for Sport, prompted some unease among teams.

The fear was that her previous background working for the Mercedes team could lead to a greater influence from the German car manufacturer in matters.

Binotto was one of the early sceptics about the situation, saying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that he had some ‘concerns’ over Rao’s appointment.

But the worries stepped up a notch at the Canadian GP in the wake of the controversial technical directive issued by the FIA aimed at getting rid of porpoising and helping the Mercedes team.

There were suspicions that Rao had played a key role in fast-tracking the move, and questions were asked about how Mercedes was able to respond so quickly and add a second floor support stay to its car so soon after the TD came out.

Speaking after a weekend where the TD was challenged on legal grounds, because teams claimed the FIA had not followed the correct procedure, Binotto said he hoped the governing body could address his anxiety about Rao’s influence.

“That's a question that I've been asked as well in Baku in the press conference, and I can only repeat what I said at the time: It is a concern, no doubt,” he said.

“But I have as well the full trust in the FIA that they will prove that obviously she's a professional, she's a lawyer, and she's got integrity.

“I have confidence for the future that they will prove that my concern is not a concern.”

Binotto did not want to fuel any conspiracy theories that Rao had tipped off Mercedes about the second stay before the TD came out, but pointed out Ferrari would not have been able to react as quickly as its rival did.

“Toto said that they did it overnight,” he said.

“What I can say is that Ferrari would not be capable of doing it. And no doubt I'm surprised that a team is so strong in doing that overnight. We can maybe only trust what he's saying...”

Read Also:
Helmut Marko: “We were very surprised to see that second stay on the floor. It was clear that after the technical directive came out, there was not enough time to make such a part.”

Helmut Marko: “We were very surprised to see that second stay on the floor. It was clear that after the technical directive came out, there was not enough time to make such a part.”

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari is not the only team that has questioned how quickly Mercedes was able to get a second stay on its car, amid suspicions it may have had some advance notice of what was going on.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said his squad was taken aback that Mercedes ran with the second stay just one day after being advised it was okay.

“We were very surprised to see that second stay on the floor,” Marko told Motorsport.com.

“It was clear that after the technical directive came out, there was not enough time to make such a part.”

Asked if he believed Mercedes had some early knowledge of what the FIA was doing, Marko said “Otherwise you can’t explain what has happened.”

Red Bull did not want to get dragged into the controversy over Rao’s appointment though.

When asked if the team had concerns about the matter, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: “I'd prefer not to comment on that.”

Not all teams were so worried about Rao’s position though, with Alpine chief Otmar Szafnauer thinking that her experience at Mercedes was not necessarily a bad thing.

“She was originally at the FIA, so I think the nice thing is that she's got team experience as well now,” he said. “That's always good if you have that double experience.

“Yeah, I'm not concerned. I think she's a lawyer. I think she takes an oath to be honest and trustworthy. So I think there's no issue."

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording and Adam Cooper

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car
Previous article

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car
Next article

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.