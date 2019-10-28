Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Ferrari would be "happy" to have an engine protest

shares
comments
Oct 28, 2019, 5:11 PM

Ferrari's perceived F1 engine advantage has been a major topic of conversation in the F1 paddock since it found its form and started winning races after the summer break.

Questions over what it has done to be so fast on the straights have prompted rivals to write to the FIA asking for clarification to see if they can pursue similar concepts - but they've not had a response.

That has led to speculation someone could lodge a protest against Ferrari, and the response from Maranello to those rumours was somewhat surprising, as this video explains.

Next article
Wolff blocked "wrong" reverse grid idea to protect F1

Previous article

Wolff blocked "wrong" reverse grid idea to protect F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
23:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
03:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
23:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
02:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
03:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

2
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

3
Formula 1

Why investigating Verstappen took so long in Mexico

4
NASCAR Cup

Logano's tire specialist faces penalty for Martinsville fight

2h
5
Formula 1

Haas duo against giving up FP1s for Kubica in 2020

Latest videos

A lap of COTA in F1 2019 01:45
Formula 1
35m

A lap of COTA in F1 2019

Why Ferrari would be happy for a rival to protest its F1 engine 05:01
Formula 1
1h

Why Ferrari would be happy for a rival to protest its F1 engine

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP 00:47
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year 04:29
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life 03:01
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life

Latest news

Why Ferrari would be "happy" to have an engine protest
F1

Why Ferrari would be "happy" to have an engine protest

Wolff blocked "wrong" reverse grid idea to protect F1
F1

Wolff blocked "wrong" reverse grid idea to protect F1

Verstappen had pace to win the race - Horner
F1

Verstappen had pace to win the race - Horner

Haas F1 drivers to sample NASCAR Ford in Austin
F1

Haas F1 drivers to sample NASCAR Ford in Austin

Mercedes made "the right gamble" to win Mexican GP - Binotto
F1

Mercedes made "the right gamble" to win Mexican GP - Binotto

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.