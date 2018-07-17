Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari goes aggressive with Hungarian GP tyre choice

shares
comments
Ferrari goes aggressive with Hungarian GP tyre choice
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Jul 17, 2018, 10:27 AM

Ferrari has taken a more aggressive approach than its main rivals in its tyre selection for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

While Mercedes and Red Bull have opted for seven sets of the ultrasofts for each of its drivers, Ferrari has given Sebastian Vettel nine sets of the softest compound available that weekend, with Kimi Raikkonen having eight.

Ferrari's choice leaves Vettel and Raikkonen with just three sets of the soft tyres.

But Ferrari is not the most aggressive team in its approach for the Hungaroring, with Renault picking ten sets of the ultra soft for Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

The full tyre selections are as below.

Selected sets per driver
Selected sets per driver

Photo by: Pirelli

Next Formula 1 article
How to turn things around at McLaren and Williams

Previous article

How to turn things around at McLaren and Williams

Next article

Ex-Bridgestone tyre man key to Haas' 2018 consistency

Ex-Bridgestone tyre man key to Haas' 2018 consistency

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Location Hungaroring
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.