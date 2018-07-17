Ferrari goes aggressive with Hungarian GP tyre choice

While Mercedes and Red Bull have opted for seven sets of the ultrasofts for each of its drivers, Ferrari has given Sebastian Vettel nine sets of the softest compound available that weekend, with Kimi Raikkonen having eight.

Ferrari's choice leaves Vettel and Raikkonen with just three sets of the soft tyres.

But Ferrari is not the most aggressive team in its approach for the Hungaroring, with Renault picking ten sets of the ultra soft for Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

The full tyre selections are as below.