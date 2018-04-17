Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP Breaking news

Ferrari goes aggressive on ultrasofts for Azerbaijan GP

0 shares
Ferrari goes aggressive on ultrasofts for Azerbaijan GP
Selected sets per driver
Polesitter Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, second place Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
Grid entertainment
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 F1 W08
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-17
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB13
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Get alerts
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
17/04/2018 06:54

Ferrari has made the most aggressive tyre selection for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix by choosing 10 sets of ultrasoft tyres for each of its drivers – a number matched only by the Saubers and Stoffel Vandoorne at McLaren.

Mercedes, Force India, Haas and Fernando Alonso have gone for nine sets, while Red Bull, Williams and Toro Rosso have opted for eight, and Renault is on its own by choosing only seven.

The selections for Baku indicate an unusual amount of variety – also reflected in the number of sets of the supersoft, the middle of the three compounds. 

Among the frontrunners Kimi Raikkonen has only one set for the weekend, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have two, while Valtteri Bottas and the Red Bull drivers have three – while Renault is again off-set from the rest of the top runners on four.

The race will be something of a step into the unknown for Pirelli and the teams, as the move from late June to April is likely to see lower temperatures than experienced in the first two events at the track.

“Baku is a bit strange,” Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola told Motorsport.com. “Because it’s a street circuit, but with a very high speed straight. 

“You have some sectors that are very, very fast, but also you have some parts of the track under the sun, and some parts in shadow. So you have parts of the track with a certain temperature, and parts of the track with a different temperature. Last year it was in June, so it will clearly be different.”

Isola expects the softer of the three tyres will be able to do more laps than in China: “I believe the ultrasoft in Baku is a less aggressive choice compared to Shanghai – the severity of the circuit is lower, and also the tarmac roughness. I believe the delta between the compounds will be in the range of half a second.”

Shanghai validated Pirelli strategy

Isola believes that the Shanghai race was further proof that Pirelli has got its sums right in 2019, with race winner Daniel Ricciardo unusually using all three compounds on his way to victory.

“We saw the top teams qualifying on a different compound in Q2, to try to start the race on it. They made different tactics, and that’s good. Obviously the safety car changed the strategies, but Red Bull made a very good move, fitting the soft for the last 26 laps, and they were very fast at end. 

“I was happy to see that Ricciardo won using all the three compounds. It’s good that everybody was able to choose any of the three compounds. The ultrasoft was not bad, warmer conditions helped to reduce the graining.”

Isola confirmed that the issue picked up on one of the tyres on Valtteri Bottas’s car by TV cameras was not a serious one: “It was some pick-up rubber, the tyre showed a line, and then it was cleaning up. It was no problem.”

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Track Streets of Baku
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events