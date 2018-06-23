Ferrari gets curfew 'joker' back at French GP

The FIA has ruled that Ferrari did not breach Formula 1's curfew rules when a team member was inside the paddock at a time he was not supposed to be.

Early on Saturday morning, Ferrari was deemed to have used up one of its two curfew jokers after a team member arrived before the 10am cut-off.

However, Ferrari was adamant that the staff member should not have counted because he worked for the Italian team's Driver Academy, and was present to help look after juniors Antonio Fuoco, Giuliano Alesi and Callum Ilott.

Following investigations by the FIA, it was confirmed that the unidentified Ferrari team member was not associated with the operation of the cars, so should not have triggered the curfew situation.

A statement confirmed: "Therefore no breach of Article 21.7 of the 2018 Formula One Sporting Regulations occurred."