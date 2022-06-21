Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Next / Horner: "Element of theatre" in Netflix-filmed F1 team boss meeting
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA did not follow correct procedures in the way it tried to help solve Formula 1's porpoising problems.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive
Listen to this article

After the violent bouncing that trademarks the 2022 generation of cars was exacerbated in Baku, F1 drivers across several teams urged the FIA to take action amid health concerns.

The FIA responded ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix by issuing a technical directive to help combat the effects. It informed the teams it planned to formulate a metric to measure the vertical acceleration loads of the cars and force teams who are affected the most to dial out the bouncing.

But crucially the FIA's head of single-seaters, Nikolas Tombazis, also offered teams the option to add a second stay to strengthen the floor, a solution that was found on the Mercedes cars during Friday practice in Montreal.

Mercedes removed the second stay on Saturday after rival teams suggested there were grounds to file a protest, as Tombazis' technical directive was only advisory in nature and its car could therefore still be declared illegal by the FIA's scrutineers.

F1's technical regulations formally only allow a single floor stay to stiffen up the floor.

Mercedes W13 extra floor stay - Canada

Mercedes W13 extra floor stay - Canada

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ahead of further meetings this week to find a compromise on 2022's hot topic, Ferrari chief Binotto said that by issuing the technical directive the FIA did not follow the correct procedures, as a TD does not change the regulations.

“For us it's that technical directives are not applicable,” Binotto said on Sunday night. “It's something we mentioned to the FIA, the reasons they are not applicable is that a TD is there to clarify regulations or to somehow to address policing, but a TD is not there to change the regulations.

“You cannot change the regulation through a TD. And that's governance.”

The FIA could push through a regulation change without the teams' approval on safety grounds, but it would still have to be ratified by its World Motor Sport Council. The council's next gathering takes at the end of the month ahead of the British Grand Prix, so in theory a rules tweak could be in place before the next race.

Binotto added: “Even on safety grounds, what can the FIA do? It's to first have a consultation with the TAC [technical advisory committee], change the regulations and go straight to the world council for a formal approval of the change the regulations without having the approval of the teams on safety grounds.

“But you do not change the regulations with a TD. So that's why we sent that to FIA, for us these TDs were not applicable.

“As a matter of fact, I think that they have been issued by mistake, I think first the metric has not been applied. The extra brackets have been not fitted in any car for the weekend. So a big noise for nothing.”

Binotto did admit porpoising was worth addressing in the future to ease concerns over the long-term health of the drivers, but he believes the issues might be mitigated without FIA intervention as teams continue developing their 2022 cars, which are still relatively new.

In Montreal the affected teams, including Mercedes, already saw the bouncing effect reduced as it chased performance while running the car higher at the same time.

“Porpoising, it's something that we need to tackle for the future and try to reduce it, and we need to do that through maybe technical change,” he added. “In saying that, to date it has not been such an issue.

“It's track related. I think the cars are developed; they will be developed as well.

“It's a technical issue that needs to be discussed and how we do that, I think for me it's an open question.”

AlphaTauri's mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing's Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that's continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian's career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race's specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc's absence from the front. And there's a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen's latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here's Autosport's assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
