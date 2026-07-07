Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ferrari faces Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc decision after British GP victory, says Rob Smedley

Formula 1
British GP
Ferrari faces Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc decision after British GP victory, says Rob Smedley

Robert Wickens full of “gratitude” in home race return after extraordinary industry effort

IMSA
Mosport
Robert Wickens full of “gratitude” in home race return after extraordinary industry effort

After DTM horror crash: Team confirms spinal injury for Maximilian Paul

DTM
Norisring
After DTM horror crash: Team confirms spinal injury for Maximilian Paul

Winners and losers from the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Winners and losers from the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

NASCAR O'Reilly Series team owner releases independent short racing film

NASCAR O'Reilly
Chicagoland
NASCAR O'Reilly Series team owner releases independent short racing film

The pre-race tweak that hampered Lewis Hamilton's British GP

Formula 1
British GP
The pre-race tweak that hampered Lewis Hamilton's British GP

Kyle Kirkwood vaults back to second in championship standings with podium finish at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Kyle Kirkwood vaults back to second in championship standings with podium finish at Mid-Ohio

MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings
Formula 1 British GP

Ferrari faces Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc decision after British GP victory, says Rob Smedley

Rob Smedley believes Ferrari may need to prioritise Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc to maximise its chances of beating Mercedes to the 2026 drivers’ championship

Lydia Mee
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley believes the Maranello outfit might have to make the decision to prioritise seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc if it is to stand any real chance of clinching the 2026 drivers' championship.

Smedley's comments came after a dramatic British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Leclerc took an emotional victory, his first grand prix win since 2024 and Ferrari's 250th win.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the drivers' championship on 179 points, followed by his team-mate George Russell on 154. Hamilton sits third on 147 points, remaining well within striking distance of the frontrunners. Meanwhile, race winner Leclerc now sits fourth on 108 points, leaving him 71 points adrift of Antonelli. 

During a post-race episode of the High Performance Racing podcast, Smedley argued that, despite Leclerc outperforming Hamilton in the race, Ferrari cannot afford an intra-team battle if it wants to successfully challenge Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"100% agree with that. However, I am going to go against my own sense of logic and say I actually think that doing something as extreme as that is the only chance Ferrari has of winning this world championship," Smedley explained, addressing a hypothetical scenario of swapping the cars on track during the British Grand Prix with the championship in mind.

"I think that if they play the game of trying to outpace Mercedes in car terms, and then they play the game of allowing the drivers to race each other with such a big gap between Lewis and Charles, the probability significantly diminishes for them to win the drivers' world championship.

"So, I think that although it goes against my logic, there are too many variables coming up. So why would you ever do it? But I think that is the one and only strategy that they've got of Lewis winning this world championship."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The pre-race tweak that hampered Lewis Hamilton's British GP

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Kimi Antonelli spotted with Roger Federer at Wimbledon after British GP misery

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Kimi Antonelli spotted with Roger Federer at Wimbledon after British GP misery

Ayrton Senna 1992 race-worn F1 helmet smashes estimate at auction reaching six-figure sum

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Ayrton Senna 1992 race-worn F1 helmet smashes estimate at auction reaching six-figure sum

F1 pundit warns against early Kimi Antonelli verdict after British GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
F1 pundit warns against early Kimi Antonelli verdict after British GP
More from
Lewis Hamilton

The pre-race tweak that hampered Lewis Hamilton's British GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
The pre-race tweak that hampered Lewis Hamilton's British GP

Ferrari to become first F1 team to test at the Madring ahead of Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ferrari to become first F1 team to test at the Madring ahead of Spanish GP

How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
British GP
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton
More from
Ferrari

Fred Vasseur dismisses Ferrari F1 title talk: "Let's focus on Spa"

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Fred Vasseur dismisses Ferrari F1 title talk: "Let's focus on Spa"

Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes pair to get penalties for exceeding engine usage later in F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes pair to get penalties for exceeding engine usage later in F1 season

Charles Leclerc lacked luck until Silverstone; fortune saved him from Kimi Antonelli's charge

Formula 1
British GP
Charles Leclerc lacked luck until Silverstone; fortune saved him from Kimi Antonelli's charge

Latest news

Ferrari faces Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc decision after British GP victory, says Rob Smedley

Formula 1
British GP
Ferrari faces Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc decision after British GP victory, says Rob Smedley

Robert Wickens full of “gratitude” in home race return after extraordinary industry effort

IMSA
Mosport
Robert Wickens full of “gratitude” in home race return after extraordinary industry effort

After DTM horror crash: Team confirms spinal injury for Maximilian Paul

DTM
Norisring
After DTM horror crash: Team confirms spinal injury for Maximilian Paul

Winners and losers from the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Winners and losers from the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

Feature

Discover prime content

How F1's current aerodynamic battlegrounds are shaping up - and what's next in 2027

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's current aerodynamic battlegrounds are shaping up - and what's next in 2027

How Silverstone exposed Formula 1's dire need for speed

Formula 1
British GP
By Stuart Codling
How Silverstone exposed Formula 1's dire need for speed

Charles Leclerc lacked luck until Silverstone; fortune saved him from Kimi Antonelli's charge

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Charles Leclerc lacked luck until Silverstone; fortune saved him from Kimi Antonelli's charge

How the F1 cost cap has put extra emphasis on the upgrade debate

Formula 1
British GP
By Jennifer Frisinger
How the F1 cost cap has put extra emphasis on the upgrade debate
View more