Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign Next / Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto believes the Maranello squad is still too far from Formula 1's leading teams to start thinking of fighting for podium finishes, despite an encouraging Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress

After a disastrous 2020 season in which Ferrari dropped down to sixth in the constructors' championship, Charles Leclerc qualified an impressive fourth and finished sixth in the season opener.

Teammate Carlos Sainz also qualified in the top 10 and wound up eighth in the race to give Ferrari its first double points finish since last year's Turkish Grand Prix.

But the encouraging start does not mean Ferrari is yet in a position to fight for a podiums, according to Binotto.

"The gap is still very clear compared to the top competitors, which in the race still was big, so it was still a long way but it will depend as well track to track," said Binotto when asked about Ferrari's podium chances.

"We know that we will not work much on the development of that car because we will focus on the 2022 in terms of design development. I am pretty sure it is the same with the other competitors.

"But still I think that if we look at our race today, we got feedback now from drivers, they start learning the car, start knowing what are the limitations of the car, and eventually we may address or we may improve it, so I think the next three/four races will first indicate what is the true performance and potential of our car compared to the others."

Read Also:

A poor performing engine was a big factor in Ferrari's struggles last year, but already in testing the team felt it had made significant progress with its lack of straightline speed.

Binotto admitted it was a relief to confirm the engine's progress during the first grand prix weekend, and reckons it gives the team a solid base that should help work more calmly to continue to recover.

"I feel relieved certainly because we may work in a better position, and that's very healthy for the team," Binotto added.

"It's important that the team can work in a healthy condition, stay calm and positive, and for me that was important.

"So coming here, seeing the car has progressed, with the team somehow in a serenity, means we can work in a better manner.

"Engine, chassis, tyres, tools, correlation, all of that was important for us and basically that was key.

"How much is coming from the power unit improvement? I think it's difficult to say because it's so relative to the competitors. It's not an absolute value and I don't know the progress of the others, but we can only judge the entire package."

Binotto said it was good news for the team to see the car was performing as Ferrari had expected compared to its data from simulation in its factory.

"Relative to expectations, as far as how it is compared to our simulation data, I think good correlations, that was important for us," he said.

"It's something which we developed last year, to improve compared to where we were. So the car is performing as expected. How it performs, I think we have some ideas starting from the testing the winter testing of these three days.

"We knew we had a better car compared to last year, no doubt, relative to the competitors."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

Previous article

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

Next article

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari
Author Pablo Elizalde

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

3h
2
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi questions "respect" of some MotoGP riders

15h
3
Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2022: Dates confirmed and tickets on sale

18h
4
MotoGP

Marquez “worried” about Honda’s MotoGP qualifying pace

15h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress

1h
Latest news
Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner
Formula 1

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner

15m
Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress
Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress

1h
Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

3h
Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet
Formula 1

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet

12h
Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again

15h
Latest videos
Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
Apr 1, 2021

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief 13:11
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes 05:16
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes

Esteban Ocon tests the 18 inch Pirelli tyres 00:20
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Esteban Ocon tests the 18 inch Pirelli tyres

Chrono GP: The W12 and the SF21 have the same problems 04:20
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Chrono GP: The W12 and the SF21 have the same problems

Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur

Full report: Flashback to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium
Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Full report: Flashback to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

More from
Ferrari
Sainz: I was too cautious in first Ferrari F1 start Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: I was too cautious in first Ferrari F1 start

Sainz thought qualifying "was over" after Q1 glitch Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz thought qualifying "was over" after Q1 glitch

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

Valentino Rossi questions "respect" of some MotoGP riders
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi questions "respect" of some MotoGP riders

Isle of Man TT 2022: Dates confirmed and tickets on sale
Road racing Road racing / News

Isle of Man TT 2022: Dates confirmed and tickets on sale

Marquez “worried” about Honda’s MotoGP qualifying pace
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “worried” about Honda’s MotoGP qualifying pace

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress

ByKolles names test drivers for Le Mans Hypercar programme
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles names test drivers for Le Mans Hypercar programme

Vinales "pissed off" over Yamaha's starts to MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales "pissed off" over Yamaha's starts to MotoGP races

Audi explains decision to quit Formula E in favour of Dakar
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Audi explains decision to quit Formula E in favour of Dakar

Latest news

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.